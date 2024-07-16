Shozon - UAE's first online marketplace to introduce video posting ads revolutionises classified listings
The UAE's classifieds market is making a wave with an exciting new feature: video posting ads.
An innovative marketplace, known for its seamless connectivity between buyers and sellers, is setting a new standard in online commerce. Shozon commits to creating a thriving ecosystem where individuals and businesses can discover, buy, and sell a wide range of products and services with ease. With its user-friendly interface, Shozon ensures a smooth experience, now enhanced with the power of video ads.
As the best online classifieds marketplace for buying and selling in the UAE, Shozon offers to categorise various types of properties, cars, services, job opportunities, computers and cell phones, and any other appliances. Committed to delivering the best online commerce experience through its website as well as its application, Shozon distinguished itself from others by offering a range of features to help users attract all potential buyers, grow businesses, and succeed in the marketplace economy. It offers various forms of advertisement from text to pictures and videos! With the introduction of 30-second adverts, Shozon is the first marketplace in the UAE that allows its users to advertise any type of property or service by uploading a video.
Showcasing property, car, or service with engaging video content, already proven on social media such as Instagram and TikTok, Shozon understands the impact of visuals in driving sales and offers users an edge in the competitive market.
Moreover, Shozon believes in the power of marketplaces to connect people and businesses, driving innovation and economic growth. This marketplace allows its users to post free advertisements on their website or application, at the time of writing, to reach potential customers more effectively. Whether a customer aims to sell or rent apartments, villas, or list cars, motorcycles, and boats, Shozon has it covered.
Additionally, job seekers and employers can connect effortlessly with listings in categories like accounting, beauty, construction, and education. Both job seekers and employers can take the best advantage by posting 30-second adverts to find the best applicant or position.
Shozon proves to innovatively respond to the specific requirements of its users, offering all the tools they need, including video posting ads, to sell their properties more easily and faster than any other marketplace in the UAE.