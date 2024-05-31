Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum inaugurates Medcare's Flagship Royal Speciality Hospital

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 3:28 PM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 3:29 PM

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum on Friday inaugurated the Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Al Qusais. He was joined by Ms Alisha Moopen, Managing Director, and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC; Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres; and esteemed dignitaries from the government, ministries, health authorities, VIPs, and staff from the healthcare group.

Spanning 335,000 square feet, this modern tertiary care hospital aims to serve the healthcare needs of both local and international patients, aligning with Medcare's commitment to UAE’s Vision 2031, which aspires to position the country among the top 10 globally for quality healthcare.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum said: “Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the healthcare sector has made tremendous progress over the last few decades, driven by his vision for Dubai to have one of the best healthcare sectors in the world. With world-class healthcare institutions bringing global talent and expertise to serve the evolving needs of the regional population, we are glad to present Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital to the citizens of the world.”

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, added: “With the evolving demographics in the UAE, there is an increasing demand for specialized and personalised care among the affluent population. The strategic location, offering easy connectivity to the Mena region and Africa for over a billion people, is making Dubai an emerging destination for medical tourism. The new Medcare Royal Hospital, situated close to Dubai International Airport and premium residential communities, will help meet this growing demand. We will soon establish five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, and Nephrology which will go a long way to offer the most advanced world-class care and access to our best doctors."

Ms Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, stated: "Taking off on our promise We’ll Treat You Well, we have designed Medcare Royal to provide a holistic, multi-sensory healing experience. We believe that it is when you are unwell that you need to be pampered — a chef who understands your idea of comfort food, a musician who plays to heal, a perfumer who creates fragrances that soothe you, a floral designer who places bright, colourful smiles in your room every day, a housekeeper who will use only the finest linen for you to rest on, and most importantly, a team of outstanding, empathetic doctors and nurses. Curating the right environment will go a long way to help patients heal faster and ensure better outcomes in more ways than one."

The Medcare Royal Hospital, strategically located near the bustling Dubai International Airport, is the fourth Medcare Hospital in Dubai and the fifth in the UAE, further enhancing Medcare’s existing network of healthcare facilities including 18 premium Medcare Medical Centres. The hospital has opened with 83 doctors bringing in international experience from the Western, South-Asian, and Arab world, alongside Emirati medical specialists. It currently offers Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Pulmonology & Sleep Lab, Rheumatology, Nephrology & Dialysis Unit, Paediatrics, Neonatology, Oncology, Psychiatry, Geriatrics, ENT & Skull Base, Dermatology & Aesthetics, Orthopaedics, Urology, Gastroenterology& Endoscopy Unit, Dentistry, General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Anaesthesiology, Home Care, Emergency Care, Radiology, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation. The hospital will soon introduce quaternary care services such as organ transplantation, radiation oncology, and robotic surgery. This will be Aster DM Healthcare’s 10th hospital in UAE, in addition to 103 clinics and 258 pharmacies. Dr Shanila Laiju, Group CEO, Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centre remarked: "Our mission at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital extends beyond the delivery of world-class medical care. We are combining top-notch clinical excellence with the best-in-class service experience, an unparalleled blend which will provide the best healing experience to every patient. As our flagship hospital, Medcare Royal is set to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region." Medcare is also enhancing healthcare provision at the new hospital through extensive digitalization, facilitating seamless, accessible, and flexible care and patient management. This includes features like instant appointment booking through various digital channels, as well as allowing patients to manage their appointments instantly from their smartphones.

TELEMEDCARE services offer remote consultations with doctors from the comfort of patients' homes. Furthermore, the hospital implements AI-enabled diagnostics and a real-time disease management program to monitor lifestyle diseases effectively. The continuum of care platform fosters post-discharge patient engagement, enabling ongoing support and communication.