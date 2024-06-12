Sheikh Nahyan inaugurates ART Fertility Clinic in Al Ain City

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence affirmed that the UAE earned a distinguished reputation on a global scale in the field of healthcare, thanks to the great support and dedication of our wise leadership, represented by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who always emphasises the importance of this vital sector and its importance to the UAE's progress and development. Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE makes no compromises in its efforts to upgrade this sector constantly, whether by engaging the best medical expertise globally or acquiring the newest equipment and technology for use in public or private hospitals.

Sheikh Mohamed made this statement during his inauguration of the ART Fertility Clinic in Al Ain, which was attended by various state-level officials and medical specialists, including Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, former speaker of Federal National Council, Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Qamzy, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality, Abdul Nasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India, and Hareb Al Darmaki, Chairman of Gulf Capital. Sheikh Mohamed visited all departments of the clinic, praising the unique equipment in each department and wishing success to all health facilities in the UAE in providing the best medical service of international standards to the nationals of the UAE, and residents of its blessed land.

Sheikh Mohamed said: "This world-class clinic raises the bar for IVF services and will be a gift to the population of Al Ain. It is also a testament to ART Fertility’s commitment to the UAE, both in terms of providing the latest technology and attracting world-renowned medical staff in the field of reproductive medicine." Situated strategically within Al Ain, the new clinic promises easy accessibility for residents not only in Al Ain but also from the neighbouring Emirates. The state-of-the-art clinic in Al Ain deploys the most advanced infrastructure and technology including AI equipped incubators, the latest Operating Room (OR) facilities, a genetic test facility, and an in-house pathology lab. The 25,000 square foot facility will provide all services related to reproductive medicine including treating male and female infertility including all related medical procedures, diagnosing, and treating genetic disorders. This latest addition to ART Fertility’s growing network embodies the institution's commitment to offering comprehensive fertility treatments, undertaking root-cause analysis of infertility via proprietary research, and making the UAE an internationally recognised referral centre for reproductive medicine.

Dr Karim El Solh, chairman of ART Fertility and CEO of Gulf Capital remarked: “We are delighted to open a new, full-fledged IVF Fertility clinic in Al Ain, equipped with the latest advanced technology and facilities for treating infertility and genetic disorders. Gulf Capital is focused on bringing the best healthcare services to Al Ain following successful expansions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. ART Fertility has now expanded, with the help of Gulf Capital, from a single clinic in Abu Dhabi to 14 locations across the GCC and India. ART Fertility has become today one of the largest independent IVF Fertility platforms across the Gulf region."

Suresh Soni, CEO of ART Fertility Clinics, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "We are dedicated to extending our reach to provide cutting-edge reproductive healthcare solutions to individuals and couples across the region. The opening of our Al Ain clinic marks another significant milestone in our mission to make advanced fertility treatments accessible to those in need. ART Fertility Clinics is planning additional Clinics across KSA by year end 2024."