Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi witnesses graduation ceremony

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM Last updated: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, awarded degrees to a total of 180 students from the College of Medicine, 76 from the College of Dentistry, 53 from the Pharmacy, 129 from the College of Health Sciences, 53 from the College of Nursing, and 18 from the College of Healthcare Management and Economics in the current year. These graduates represent 46 diverse nationalities. He witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 20th batch from Gulf Medical University held on December 6. It is the largest batch in the university’s history and took place at Thumbay Medical City in Ajman.

The Crown Prince praised the efforts made by UAE’s wise leadership, along with its continuous support for higher education institutions, in line with the era of knowledge and successive scientific developments.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, said: “As Gulf Medical University celebrates its 25th year, it stands as a monumental success in the history of private health professions education in the region. Noteworthy for its uniqueness, trendsetting initiatives, and innovation, Gulf Medical University has been a pioneer in the field. Students from over 96 countries, faculty and staff from 50 countries, and hospitals treating patients from more than 175 nationalities reflect its global impact. Today, Gulf Medical University has emerged as one of the most sought-after private medical universities in the region, establishing itself as a reputable brand. In addition, the extensive network of Thumbay Academic Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, and Laboratories positions it as one of the largest healthcare providers in the country.”

Meanwhile, professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said: “I would like to congratulate all our graduates for their dedication and resilience. In addition, I would also like to express my gratitude to their families for their support throughout this journey. I encourage you to uphold the values instilled by Gulf Medical University in your careers, leading with empathy, altruism, conscience, truthfulness, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility to God. It’s important to note that the university and its hospitals will prioritise your training and recruitment, and our commitment to supporting and caring for you extends beyond graduation.”

Affirming the accomplishments of GMU, Dr Hamdy presented with some facts and credentials. The number of undergraduate and postgraduate programs has increased from 15 to 27. In addition to the doctorate programme, a dual-PhD in 'Precision Medicine' will be awarded by Gulf Medical University and Paris Saclay, the largest of the French universities. More than 3,000 full-time and internship students from 75 countries are currently studying at the university; they are learning together, united by the value of ‘tolerance’ and we hope that during the next three years is expected to reach to nearly 4,000 students.