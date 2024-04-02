Sheeraz Hasan's social media account influences Hollywood’s elite about Dubai and Saudi Arabia

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 2:01 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 2:02 PM

Whatever happens in Dubai and Saudi Arabia does not stay there anymore, thanks to the biggest FAME strategist in the world Sheeraz Hasan who just put up the biggest billboard of his social media account @sheeraz on the world-famous Sunset Strip. Therefore, whatever content gets posted on @sheeraz is being watched by the Who’s Who in Hollywood – talk about influence.

In fact, huge companies and brands are lining up to get featured and promoted on @sheeraz – to get connected with the most famous celebrities in the world who watch his every move.

On a daily basis, the FAME King is posting about the mega projects, business opportunities, breathtaking destinations, and the biggest sporting events that are happening in the Middle East.

FAME by Sheeraz studios are located in the heart of Hollywood on the world-famous Sunset Strip, 8367 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA. Some of the biggest celebrities, millionaires, and billionaires see the FAME headquarters and the humongous billboards solidifying @sheeraz as the most influential Instagram account in Hollywood.

He has over a million followers which include some of the world’s Movers and Shakers in different industries such as fashion, business, entertainment, sports, technology, real estate, Web3 companies, and many more.

The biggest blue-chip companies that advertise on the Sunset Strip such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and more are located adjacent to the FAME HQ. The location is so prime that the biggest Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy parties are held footsteps away from FAME, and even stars like Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, The Kardashians, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk drive past on a regular basis.

Sheeraz has solidified his stature as the world’s number-one FAME strategist by being the only architect to build the careers of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Logan Paul, and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. He has opened up the doors of Hollywood to the Middle East, generating millions of dollars of revenue and a market of over a billion new fans.

His unstoppable force is now focused on building the bridge between Hollywood, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia. His past viral and life-changing publicity events in Dubai, such as Logan Paul’s 'World’s Biggest Meet and Greet' and Kim Kardashian’s historical appearance in the Dubai Mall are just barely scratching the surface. As well as Jennifer Lopez’ iconic Qatar trip before the World Cup.

Sheeraz is based in Los Angeles and Dubai where his social media account, @sheeraz gigantic billboard is seen by the most influential actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. Sheeraz Hasan is the only one responsible for showcasing the beauty, safety, and unlimited business opportunities of the Middle East, especially in Dubai and Saudi Arabia to the most influential people in Hollywood.

