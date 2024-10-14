Sharjah International Cricket Stadium to host Superfix Championship Trophy Season 3

Naveed Ahmed, chairman of Superfix Sports, and others at a press conference in Dubai.

The Superfix Championship Trophy Season 3 will take place on December 13th, 14th, and 15th at the historic Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, according to the organisers.

Addressing a press conference in Dubai, they said the event will feature Saqlain Mushtaq as the brand ambassador, numerous celebrities, and significant cash prizes, including Dh30,000 for the winners and Dh15,000 for the runners-up. Entry will be free, and attendees will have the chance to win Umrah packages and other giveaways.

Naveed Ahmed, chairman of Superfix Sports, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for athletes while creating exceptional opportunities for audiences to enjoy unforgettable entertainment experiences. He urged the community to adhere to UAE regulations and respect the laws, emphasising the importance of cultural harmony.

Ahmed, a visionary leader dedicated to fostering positivity, unity, and camaraderie among the diverse communities in the UAE, also announced exciting plans to celebrate the UAE National Day during the upcoming Superfix Championship Trophy Season 3 in December, aiming to do so in a unique and memorable style.

Furthermore, he disclosed that, following previous seasons featuring stars like Chris Gayle and Shahid Khan Afridi, the legendary off-spinner and inventor of the Doosra, Saqlain Mushtaq, will serve as the brand ambassador for Season 3.

Rigorous preparations underway Omar Magician, Strategic Alliance director, highlighted what distinguishes Superfix Sports from other events, focusing on its unique approach and community impact. Media director Arshad Anjum expressed gratitude to the press for their crucial role in promoting the Superfix platform, emphasising the importance of effective media relations. Field director Sajjad Abbasi provided updates on the rigorous preparations underway to ensure the tournament exceeds expectations, promising a blockbuster event with teams participating from 10 different countries.

In conclusion, Naveed Ahmed expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all participants and the Superfix Sports management team for their unwavering dedication and hard work in organising this prestigious event. He emphasised their commitment to promoting sports culture in the UAE and the broader Middle East.