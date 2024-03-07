Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence recognises exceptional student

This strategic move enables Qashio to extend its services not only to the UK but also across the European Union and other key markets
In a ceremony held on March 5, at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, bestowed the student winners of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence (SAEE) with cash prize of Dh20,000 each.
Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, expressed gratitude to Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering support in improving education and culture in the emirate.
Among the recipients was Nakshatra Prem, a grade 4 student from Abu Dhabi Indian School, Muroor — the only student selected for this prestigious award, despite numerous applicants across all emirates of the UAE. Winners underwent interviews by a panel after passing initial screening, considering various aspects of their lives and accomplishments.
Nakshatra's passion for environmental stewardship is evident in her children's book, 'FOR OUR PLANET', exploring Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through captivating stories. Her advocacy extends globally; she has spoken at prestigious forums like COP 28, emphasising youth's role in tackling climate change. She's also participated in esteemed gatherings like the SDG World Summit and the World Children Conference, solidifying her reputation as a force for change. Additionally, she excels academically and in various disciplines such as dance and oration.
Nakshatra's ingenuity extends to technology, promoting skill-based volunteering among students. Her school principal, Neeraj Bhargava, praises her as a dedicated and inspiring student who enriches her peers. Her compassionate global citizenship has left a lasting impact on communities near and far.
This cycle of award witnessed a great turnout, as the number of participants in the award categories reached 1,151 participants, while the number of participants in the award categories after the initial screening reached 486 participants, 41 of whom won who are considered as champions of excellence, creativity and innovation.
