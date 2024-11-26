Sharief Bhai brings authentic biryani to the UAE with new restaurant at BurJuman

Sharief Bhai, India’s legendary Dakhni biryani brand from the house of Curefoods and a winner of multiple awards, has forayed into the UAE market, launching its new outlet at BurJuman Centre in Dubai. The winner of multiple awards for its original, exquisite recipe is set to captivate the UAE's multicultural food scene with the rich, authentic flavours of Dakhni cuisine.

By bringing Sharief Bhai biryani to the UAE, Curefoods, India’s prominent multi-brand cloud kitchen chain, aims to serve the popular, delectable Indian cuisine to the diaspora and international customers in the UAE. With a rich culinary legacy built over decades, Sharief Bhai has become a beloved name among biryani enthusiasts, delighting palates and winning hearts of the people.

Commenting on the launch of the outlet in Dubai, Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, which owns the brand, said: "We are delighted to open the doors of Sharief Bhai to the lovers of authentic Mughlai cuisine in the UAE. We believe that Dubai’s multicultural and dynamic food culture makes it an ideal launchpad for Sharief Bhai. Expansion of the restaurant chain to the international markets marks a significant step as the brand introduces its celebrated flavours to the Middle East, creating a new bridge between India’s culinary heritage and Dubai’s cosmopolitan food culture."

"Dubai is a city is known for its deep appreciation for diverse cuisines, which aligns perfectly with the essence of Sharief Bhai. This launch is the first step in our broader vision to expand Sharief Bhai and bring India’s rich culinary traditions to the global stage. Our aim is to expand to 10 more locations in the next year, sharing the warmth and richness of Dakhni cuisine with more communities," he added.

Founded by Navaj Sharief in 2017, Sharief Bhai has become a beloved destination for those who seek traditional, homely flavours reminiscent of India’s Deccan region. The restaurant’s commitment to quality and authenticity has earned it a loyal following across India, with handcrafted dishes such as their signature biryanis and kebabs becoming icons of the brand. Dakhni cuisine, a lesser-explored treasure from the Deccan region of India, brings together a unique blend of Mughlai, Turkish, and Arabic culinary influences, all infused with the local flavours and techniques of southern India. Central to Dakhni cooking is its robust use of spices and slow-cooked meats, creating dishes that are rich in flavour and deeply aromatic. A hallmark dish, Dakhni biryani, features the fragrant Zeeraka Samba rice, known for its distinct texture and unmatched aroma. This cuisine is a true confluence of South Indian flavours, offering a unique, flavourful experience. Curefoods, spearheaded by Nagori, has been at the forefront of scaling beloved Indian brands to new heights. With more than 60 Sharief Bhai outlets already flourishing in the cities of India, this Dubai venture signals the beginning of an ambitious international journey. Dubai residents and tourists can now savour a taste of India’s Deccan region, brought to life by Sharief Bhai’s meticulously crafted menu. The restaurant invites the community to explore flavours that tell the story of a centuries-old culinary tradition.

For more information, visit Sharief Bhai at BurJuman Mall, Dubai.