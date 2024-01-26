Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group Triumphs as 'Best Perfume Brand of the Year' at The Visionary Leader Awards

Tatineni's story is one of continuous learning, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence
The Swissôtel Al Murooj Hotel, Downtown, Dubai, was filled with the sweet aroma of success on Saturday, January 13, as Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group of Companies was honoured with the prestigious 'Best Perfume and Fragrance Brand of The Year' award at the Visionary Leader Awards. The grand ceremony, held under the esteemed patronage of Shaikh Ahmed Bin Hamdan Bin Rashid Alnuaimi, brought together leaders from various industries to recognise outstanding contributions. This accolade signifies a significant achievement in the company's remarkable 70-year journey, reaffirming its position as a pioneer in the fragrance industry. The Visionary Leader Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation across sectors, highlight Shaikh Mohd. Saeed's dedication to delivering exceptional products in the perfume category.
The Legacy
Founded in 1954, Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group of Companies has become a legendary perfume brand, crafting extraordinary fragrances. Established by the Late Shaikh Mohd Saeed, a fragrance connoisseur, the company played a pivotal role in introducing perfume manufacturing in the UAE, founding Al Souk, Deira's first perfume shop. Today, the brand deals with Arabic, Oriental, and Western perfumes, standing as a leading manufacturer, distributor, exporter, and retailer of renowned perfume brands such as Shaikh Saeed, Al Hunaidi, Dhammasons, Giovanni Bacci, Bernard-Dimitri, Paris Delice, and ARMAS, among others. Currently led by Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, a forward-thinking entrepreneur and the CEO, the company continues its distinguished legacy with over 70 years of excellence.
Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, with a Bachelor's degree in Management from the American University and a master's degree from S P Jain School of Global Management, heads the company. With over two decades of experience in the perfume industry, he guides the brand through its rich history and legacy.
Aroma of Heritage
The Perfume House at Shindagha, housed in the former residence of Sheikha bint Saeed bin Maktoum, offers a unique museum experience dedicated to showcasing the significance of perfumes in the UAE. An avid perfume collector, Sheikha bint Saeed bin Maktoum's personal collection contributes to the museum's display. Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group, formerly known as 'Dhammasons,' holds a place of honor at the museum, reflecting its cultural legacy as the oldest perfume manufacturer in the region.
Excellence in Product Craftsmanship
At the heart of Shaikh Mohd Saeed Perfumes' success lies a relentless commitment to exceptional product quality. The brand's exclusive collection encompasses Arabic Perfumes, Western perfumes, perfume oils, Bakhoor, agarwood, home fragrances, and more. Each creation serves as a testament to the brand's dedication to providing a sensory journey that transcends time and borders.
Tatineni's story is one of continuous learning, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence
The Cable Car Dominica is expected to triple the influx of tourists and also impact the disembarking ratio of cruise tourists in a positive manner
Bolstering its position as a leading ethical financial advisory firm in the UAE
Over 1,160 industry professionals attended the convention, engaging in discussions led by 54 speakers in panel sessions and individual presentations
The event provided a platform for faculty, staff, and leadership to reflect on the journey leading to accreditation
Gulftainer is well placed to utilise SAP's expertise to drive further innovations and transformative changes within its regional and international terminals and logistics centres
To make it easier for you, we have rounded up three of the top affordable high-performance laptops on the market right now that are also compact
As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it remains a beacon of innovation and potential in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency and decentralised finance