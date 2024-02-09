UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Serbian companies debut at Arab Health Fair in Dubai: UAE market key for product expansion

The UAE market holds strategic importance for Serbian products, serving as a regional hub for Middle Eastern markets

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 9:56 AM

The 2024 Arab Health Fair in Dubai marked the debut of 12 Serbian companies at the Serbian National Pavilion, showcasing medical devices and equipment. Organised by the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and the Development Agency of Serbia, the participating companies include Nevena from Leskovac, Neomedica and Proxima from Niš, Elephant Pharma from Belgrade, INEP from Zemun-Belgrade, Uniplast from Čačak, Milpharm from Užice, Cortex Labs and Esensa from Belgrade, Par Pak from Zemun, Privredno društvo VZK from Belgrade, and Stojanović Pharm from Novi Sad.

Maja Antolović, director of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Representative Office in UAE, emphasised the significance of this event, stating that Serbia is among 180 countries participating, offering innovative healthcare solutions. She highlighted the opportunity for Serbian companies to explore global trends and innovations in healthcare and apply them domestically.

Antolović stressed the competitiveness of Serbian companies in the global market and their potential contribution to the healthcare sector worldwide. The UAE market holds strategic importance for Serbian products, serving as a regional hub for Middle Eastern markets."


More news from KT Network