SEDCO redefines digital healthcare with smart patient experience solutions at Arab Health 2025

Majdi Shawish, CEO, SEDCO

At the recently concluded Arab Health 2025, the Middle East’s largest healthcare trade event, SEDCO showcased its cutting-edge smart patient experience solutions. As healthcare providers seek to enhance efficiency and improve patient satisfaction, SEDCO’s innovative technology is bridging the gap in comprehensive patient journey management. In an exclusive conversation, Majdi Shawish, CEO of SEDCO, shared insights on how the company is revolutionising digital patient experiences.

Shawish emphasised that SEDCO has always focused on customer experience, and since 2017, the company has been developing solutions tailored to enhance the patient journey. He explained that they identified a gap in the market for a truly comprehensive patient experience, which led them to design a complete Patient Flow Management System. This system ensures smooth and efficient navigation through all key touchpoints—clinics, laboratories, radiology, and pharmacies — by generating tickets for each stage. Additionally, a prioritisation engine streamlines different patient categories, whether they are pre-booked, walk-ins, early, or late arrivals.

One of the major challenges in healthcare today is inefficiency—long wait times, doctor scheduling conflicts, and fragmented patient management. Shawish highlighted how SEDCO’s solutions integrate queue management, tele-consulting, self-service kiosks, digital signage, business intelligence, and AI-driven patient engagement. By streamlining these aspects, the company helps healthcare facilities reduce patient wait times, improve doctor turnaround, and enable seamless in-person and virtual consultations.

Addressing the challenge of tele-consulting, Shawish noted that it has traditionally been a separate service, leading to inefficiencies in doctor scheduling and availability. With SEDCO’s platform, both in-person and virtual consultations are integrated into a single system, allowing healthcare providers to seamlessly manage their resources. This optimisation improves doctor availability, enhances patient accessibility, and creates a more flexible healthcare experience.

AI plays a central role in SEDCO’s patient experience innovations. One of the standout solutions is an AI-powered multilingual avatar designed to enhance patient engagement. Shawish explained that this conversational AI does not diagnose but asks relevant health-related questions in a natural, human-like manner. It also supports sign language, ensuring accessibility for all patients. Based on a patient’s responses, they are directed toward either a tele-medicine consultation or an in-person appointment, offering greater flexibility and convenience. Discussing the impact of SEDCO’s technology on healthcare providers, Shawish elaborated on how their solutions enable live monitoring, real-time data insights, and improved resource allocation. By leveraging AI and automation, healthcare providers can identify bottlenecks, optimise workflows, and enhance patient satisfaction. He stressed that the ability to make data-driven decisions in real time is a game-changer in improving overall healthcare efficiency. Looking ahead, Shawish expressed SEDCO’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital healthcare transformation. He noted that Arab Health 2025 was the perfect platform to showcase how their technology is reshaping patient experiences. The company remains dedicated to working with healthcare providers to build smarter, more efficient, and patient-centric healthcare environments.

With its focus on AI-driven solutions and digital transformation, SEDCO is setting a new benchmark for patient experience in the healthcare sector. As the industry evolves, its innovative approach is ensuring that both healthcare providers and patients benefit from seamless, technology-driven interactions.