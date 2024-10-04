Scotland women partner with Heriot-Watt University in groundbreaking T20 world cup sponsorship

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 5:14 PM

Cricket Scotland is delighted to announce a sponsorship agreement with Heriot-Watt University for the Scotland Women’s squad, ahead of their debut appearance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The partnership, a first for the Scotland Women’s national team, sees the Heriot-Watt University logo feature prominently on Scotland’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup shirt, which was launched by squad members at a photoshoot in Dubai.

Scotland’s women have chosen to wear the popular and striking pink T20 World Cup shirt, replicating Scotland’s men earlier this year, for their debut campaign on the global stage.

Professor Richard A Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, said: "As one of the first institutions to admit women – twenty years before legislation required Scottish universities to do so – we have long championed equal opportunities for all, fostering an environment where women are empowered to break barriers and excel. It is in this spirit that we are delighted to sponsor the Scotland Women’s national cricket team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the first time that Scotland has qualified for this prestigious women’s competition. At Heriot-Watt University, we strive to challenge conventions and drive positive change, and this collaboration with Cricket Scotland aligns with our mission to empower and inspire our communities in Scotland, Dubai and beyond. We look forward to cheering on the team as they compete in UAE."

Professor Dame Heather McGregor, provost and vice principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to supporting the aspirations of women and championing excellence. We are thrilled to welcome the Scotland women’s national cricket team to our Dubai campus, offering our students and community a unique opportunity to connect with these remarkable athletes. Their passion, dedication, and determination truly reflect the values of Heriot-Watt University, and we are excited to support them on their journey and wish the team every success in the tournament." Trudy Lindblade, Cricket Scotland chief executive, said: "We are extremely grateful to Heriot-Watt University for their support of our Scotland Women’s team as they embark on this exciting adventure at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Cricket Scotland’s new four-year strategy places the growth of Women’s and Girls’ cricket at its heart, so it is highly appropriate to work with such a well-known Scottish institution as we mark this historic moment for Scottish women's cricket on the world stage."

Claire Drummond, Cricket Scotland commercial manager, said: "This is an exciting partnership for Cricket Scotland as we share the university’s values of inspiring, collaborating and embedding a culture of equality, and there is no better way to showcase these than during our debut appearance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The unique link of Heriot-Watt University’s Dubai campus is fitting, with our team prepare to take on the world’s best in UAE. The players will wear the new T20 World Cup shirt with pride, as they represent both Scotland and Heriot-Watt University in front of the eyes of millions on a global platform."