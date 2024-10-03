Saudi German Hospital launches state-of-the-art on-site diagnostics laboratory in Dubai

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 4:48 PM

The Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha, Dubai, has unveiled a groundbreaking on-site diagnostics laboratory designed to revolutionise the patient experience and streamline medical testing processes. This new facility serves as a central hub for diagnostic tests, combining the latest innovations in medical technology with a human-centered approach, ensuring faster and more precise diagnoses.

Offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests for various health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, the laboratory boasts a fully automated system that minimises the need for human intervention. This advanced automation not only enhances the speed and accuracy of test results but also allows laboratory staff to focus on more complex, value-added tasks. The result is a faster turnaround time for patients and clinicians, enabling earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment planning.

In addition to its technological advancements, the laboratory is designed to optimise patient comfort. Private cubicles provide a sense of privacy during testing, while dedicated patient coordinators are available to answer questions and offer support. With the testing samples processed on-site, the time taken to receive results is significantly reduced, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

Dr Ahmed Essa, group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, commented on this milestone: "This project is a significant step forward in our mission to redefine healthcare standards. The Total Lab Automation system, developed in partnership with Roche Diagnostics and Pharmatrade, goes beyond technological upgrades—it’s a game-changer. By minimising human error and drastically reducing turnaround times, we are setting a new standard for healthcare excellence in the region. Our commitment remains unwavering: to invest in partnerships and innovations that place patient care and safety at the forefront."

Dr Sharif Mofeed, head of laboratory services at Saudi German Hospital, added: "The inauguration of our cutting-edge laboratory marks a new era in laboratory medicine. Our Total Lab Automation system ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, directly enhancing patient care. With advanced middleware solutions integrated seamlessly into the system, we offer real-time data analytics and optimised workflows, demonstrating our commitment to healthcare and diagnostic excellence."

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics further enhances the lab’s diagnostic capabilities. These advancements improve test accuracy, expedite results, and support the early detection of various diseases. As early diagnosis is crucial in determining effective treatment options and improving patient outcomes, the fully automated laboratory is set to provide tangible benefits for patients facing a wide array of health conditions. Jihad Al Hussami, senior executive manager at Pharmatrade LLC, which led the lab’s design, highlighted the importance of patient-centered design: "This new diagnostics laboratory is a breakthrough in combining technological innovation with patient-focused care. By considering how patients’ experiences impact their healthcare journey, we’ve created a facility that serves both patients and staff more efficiently." Roche Diagnostics, a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, provided the laboratory’s automation and digital solutions, including the advanced Laboratory Information System (LIS). Mohammad Al Omari, head of diagnostics at Roche Diagnostics Middle East, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are proud to partner with Saudi German Hospital in launching this state-of-the-art facility. This partnership brings advanced, rapid testing closer to the patients who need it most, setting a new benchmark for healthcare delivery in the region." The combination of Roche’s digital innovations and Saudi German Hospital’s commitment to patient care marks a significant leap forward in medical diagnostics. The lab’s advanced automation and data-driven insights will not only enhance patient outcomes but also cement Saudi German Hospital’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

For more information and to access laboratory results, visit the Saudi German Hospital app or www.saudigerman.com.