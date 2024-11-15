The eagerly awaited book launch of 'Satyam's 100 Day Turnaround', authored by the esteemed Padma Shree awardee CA T N Manoharan, is set to take place on November 16 at Villa Rotana, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. This special event will gather prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the region, providing invaluable insights into leadership, corporate recovery, and personal growth.

The book, Satyam's 100 Day Turnaround, captures the extraordinary story of how CA T N Manoharan played a pivotal role in steering Satyam Computer Services towards a historic comeback. Drawing from his extensive experience, Manoharan offers readers a detailed roadmap to help organizations in distress, demonstrating how determined leadership and unwavering integrity can restore credibility and operational success.

The highlight of the event will be an exclusive talk by CA T N Manoharan titled “Decoding the Alchemist Within You.” In this session, the author will share his strategies for both personal and professional achievement, empowering attendees to unlock their hidden potential to drive impactful results in their own lives. The launch will be graced by chief guest Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, who will address the audience and emphasise the book's importance for the business community.

This inspirational launch event is expected to be a cornerstone gathering for Dubai’s thriving business and expatriate communities, underscoring the universal relevance of resilience and transformation in today's business landscape.