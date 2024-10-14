Sandbank Villas wins 'Best Luxury Villa Development in Zanzibar' award

Sandbank Villas, Zanzibar

The award spotlights the high-quality craftsmanship, authentic Zanzibar character and the developments' spectacular ocean views

Sandbank Villas, an elevated beachfront project of 20 exclusive villas, was recently honoured by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for 'Best Luxury Villa Development in Zanzibar'.

The award spotlights the high-quality craftsmanship, authentic Zanzibar character and the developments' spectacular ocean views. The internationally renowned award further emphasises Sandbank Villas as a top choice for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle and a compelling investment.

Located in Nungwi on the northeastern shores of Zanzibar, Sandbank Villas exemplify the art of blending a modern luxury aesthetic with the island's natural beauty. This intimate collection of three- and four-bedroom villas offers uninterrupted views of the shimmering turquoise ocean and the iconic sandbanks of Nungwi, after which the development is named.

Sandbank Villas, view from deck

The interiors strike a harmonious balance, showcasing high-quality materials such as natural stone and teak wood that reflect the local Zanzibari culture while providing a luxurious, contemporary ambiance throughout each villa. Upscale fixtures and fittings are custom-designed to ensure that the villa lifestyle is comfortable, convenient, and elevated.

The oceanfront elevation of the site offers an exclusive and private atmosphere, while Sandbank Villas feature private oceanfront pools, a personal cinema room, cozy lounges, and intimate dining areas that blend functionality with comfort.

Residents also have access to a well-equipped Amenities Hub located just a short stroll from the villas, which includes a reception area, a casual café, and a versatile indoor-outdoor gym. The destination is tranquil and secluded, with an exclusive address that provides easy access to shops and restaurants in the nearby Nungwi and Kendwa villages. Transportation to and from the airport is seamless, and a variety of activities, such as snorkeling, diving, dolphin and turtle spotting, and numerous adventures on Mnemba Island, are all available nearby.

The developer offers a streamlined purchasing process that appeals to international buyers, granting them the same ownership rights as local Tanzanians. As a result, Sandbank Villas has attracted a diverse community of owners from Tanzania, the UAE, South Africa, the USA, the UK, and Europe, establishing the project as a world-class residence in every sense.

Additionally, Sandbank Villas features a highly attractive rental pool program managed by Hard Launch Hospitality, a company with decades of experience in successfully launching luxury projects. This partnership allows owners to enjoy their villas as personal retreats while benefiting from strong rental returns, all without the hassle of managing the rentals themselves.

Sandbank Villas, private deck

Another significant advantage for prospective owners of Sandbank Villas is the recent announcement that leading hospitality brands, including Four Seasons, Le Meridien, and Minor Hotels, are committed to opening luxury resorts in Zanzibar. This development, along with improvements in infrastructure and increased direct international flights, has naturally attracted the attention of global luxury real estate investors.

Johari Developers, the company behind the project, is well-known in the local area for its construction expertise, commitment to quality, and ability to deliver on promises. Their impressive track record includes the flagship Johari Beach Residences project, the sister project of Sandbank Villas, which has successfully sold out and is set to open this coming January.

Imran Gohar, managing director of Johari Developers, stated, "With Sandbank Villas, we wanted to take everything we got right at Johari Beach and make it even better." A key factor in their success has been their strategic partnership with Proven Partners, a company that specialises in bringing luxury real estate projects to life. Proven Partners has provided comprehensive support to Johari, including branding, sales strategy, and lead generation.

The Luxury Lifestyle Award for Sandbank Villas is a well-deserved recognition for a project that embodies a new wave of luxury living in Zanzibar. Phase 1 is nearly sold out and is expected to be completed in April 2025, with Phase 2 set to pre-launch soon, starting at prices just under $500,000.

The meticulous design, distinctive high-quality finishes, and community of residential owners celebrate this development as not merely a residence, but as a thoughtfully curated retreat that promises both tranquility and long-term value in one of the world's most beautiful and rapidly developing locations.

