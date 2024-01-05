UAE

Samsung Electronics expands Odyssey Gaming monitor lineup

With the unveiling of these new models, Samsung has further strengthened its OLED lineup and bolstered its leadership position in the gaming monitor market

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 12:34 PM

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday announced new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors debuting at CES 2024, the world’s biggest tech event owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), in Las Vegas next week.

The new OLED models deliver on the performance and visual clarity gamers look for in their monitors, and include the Odyssey OLED G9, Odyssey OLED G8, and the Odyssey OLED G6.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49-inch curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120x1,440) resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio and other upgraded features. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3,840x2,160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Both monitors have a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time . The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27” QHD (2,560x1,440) monitor which supports a 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

“Along with game genres, gaming platforms are getting more diverse,” said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s new OLED Odyssey gaming monitors will empower gamers with more immersive game environments and innovative technology that personalises their gaming experiences — meeting and exceeding their evolving needs."


