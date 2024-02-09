Samana unveils highest valued Dh1.4 billion eco-friendly 'Barari Twin Towers' project in Majan Dubai

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 12:46 PM

Following a bullish year, Samana Developers continues building on its growth trajectory and unveiled its biggest and priciest project, an Dh1.4 billion ($381 million) Samana Barari Twin Towers, a flagship luxury residential complex in Majan Dubai.

With a built-up area of 1.6 million sq ft, the Samana Barari Twin Towers project is a blend of nature-inspired design and cutting-edge smart home technology. The twin towers have 54 floors, 1,338 apartments and is scheduled for handover in quarter 2 of 2027. Samana Developers has reinforced its commitment of delivering on time to up the game and maintain the trust of foreign and local investors.

"We are thrilled to start our first project of the new year 2024, which we aim to position it as a year-on-year growth trend The design epitomises modern living in an eco-friendly environment. Our commitment to delivering good quality, coupled with our dedication to innovation and nature-infused design, has culminated in extraordinary achievements. Samana Barari Twin Towers project is not just about building new residences; it's about crafting an elevated lifestyle. I believe the new project will set a new benchmark for luxury resort-style living in the Dubai real estate market," said Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers.

Key features of Samana Barari Twin Tower