S$26 trillion in generational wealth transfer across Asia and Africa expected to bolster philanthropic activity in the coming decades
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, the conference themed 'One Asia, One Future,' brought together thought leaders, investors, philanthropists, corporations, policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and implementing organisations from around the world to foster wide-reaching alliances for collaborative action in Asia.
During a plenary interview with Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and special envoy for business and philanthropy, that focused on the crucial role of strategic philanthropy in driving positive change across global growth markets, he expressed "With 26 trillion dollars expected to transition to the next generation in Asia and Africa over the coming two decades, there are enormous possibilities for our global growth markets, both in the Arab world and beyond, to become centres for large scale strategic philanthropy and social innovation. The UAE stands at the forefront of this enormous opportunity."
The discussion with Jafar, moderated by Mina Al-Oraibi, editor-in-chief, The National, explored the intricacies of strategic philanthropy at the nexus of business, social responsibility, and environmental sustainability. The discussion highlighted the importance of philanthropic frameworks and networks and the challenges and opportunities in addressing the climate change agenda, as well as emerging trends in global philanthropy.
Underscoring the importance of transparency and sharing data driven insights, Jafar commented: "Data and research are crucial elements that enhance the impact of philanthropy, and we must invest seriously in boosting this. This is especially urgent considering the next generation of donors is transforming the practice of philanthropy by demanding more hands-on approaches, with a growing emphasis on accountability and transparency. And as evidence-based intervention becomes the norm, demands on quality data collection and analysis will increase."
Additionally, the session addressed the unique catalytic role of philanthropy in tackling global challenges of climate change. Despite the UN-estimated need for annual investments of $4 trillion to achieve our climate and nature goals, only two per cent of global philanthropic giving is currently directed towards such initiatives.
Jafar, who chaired the inaugural COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum, commented: "The COP28 Presidency created a paradigm shift in the way we unite, act, and deliver. A relentless focus on inclusivity, brought together record numbers of representatives from business, civil society, youth, academia, indigenous peoples, and faith leaders, combining their respective strengths to deliver the historic action-oriented UAE Consensus at COP28 that has charted a new and vastly improved era for climate and nature action."
The conversation also highlighted the pivotal role that government can play in unlocking the transformative potential of philanthropy through offering incentives, providing regulatory support, fostering cross-sectoral partnerships, and promoting research and data sharing to inform and improve philanthropic outcomes.
The session concluded by focusing on the importance of driving systemic change through strategic philanthropy, and not only symptomatic relief. As more philanthropy becomes strategic in nature, increased collaboration within the sector is being witnessed. "Our philanthropic ecosystem in the UAE has the tremendous potential to build on this momentum, and to strengthen relationships amongst business, philanthropic, and government stakeholders. This will in turn unlock value across our social and economic landscapes, and generate a multiplier effect on positive impact for millions of people," Jafar added.