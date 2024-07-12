Rubicon launches refreshing pineapple coconut drink

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM

As the UAE summer arrives in full force, there’s nothing quite like a taste of the tropics to cool you down. Introducing the Pineapple Coconut Drink, a rare and unique blend offering a refreshing escape, perfect for savouring the spirit of summer. Recently launched internationally by Rubicon, a category leader in premium beverages, this latest creation marks the brand’s latest addition to its selection of exotic flavours.

Made with only the finest ingredients, Rubicon’s Pineapple Coconut Drink blends the juicy sweetness of pineapples with the naturally hydrating water of young tender coconuts, marking it as a one-of-a-kind juice.With no added sugar, sweeteners, preservatives, or artificial colours, this 100 per cent Juice stands out as a refreshing and healthy option for consumers seeking a taste of the exotic.

Jose Jacob, sales and marketing director at Rubicon, highlights the drink’s appeal for home entertainment: "Our Pineapple Coconut Drink is perfect for those who enjoy hosting. It’s a fantastic base for creating delightful piña coladas that are sure to impress your guests. This drink not only refreshes but brings a piece of the tropics right into your home, making every gathering a memorable one." This delightful combination delivers a burst of tropical flavour while offering a gluten-free and vegan-friendly beverage that embodies the brand’s dedication to a sweet yet natural approach. Renowned for delivering innovative and delightful fruit beverages, Rubicon continues to capture the essence of nature's finest fruits in every pack.



Initially available at Lulu Hypermarkets, the juice’s availability will soon expand to all major supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores.