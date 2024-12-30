Rose Merc Limited acquires strategic stake in Emirates Holding FZ LLC to strengthen GCC market presence

Hanif Shaikh, chairman and founder of Emirates Holding FZ LLC and Purvesh Shelatkar, chairman of Rose Merc Limited.

Rose Merc Limited has announced a significant step in its growth trajectory with the acquisition of a 30.07 per cent stake in Emirates Holding FZ LLC (EH), a leading UAE-based company.

This strategic acquisition positions Rose Merc as a key player in the dynamic GCC region, a global hub of economic growth and innovation. By partnering with EH, Rose Merc strengthens its foundation to expand operations, unlock new business opportunities, and diversify its portfolio, underscoring its commitment to enhancing its global presence.

"This acquisition is a major milestone for Rose Merc, enabling us to accelerate our expansion in the GCC region. Emirates Holding’s proven expertise and established market presence make them an ideal partner as we work together to redefine business and other activities in the region," said Purvesh Shelatkar, chairman of Rose Merc Limited. Hanif Shaikh, chairman and founder of Emirates Holding FZ LLC, shared his excitement: "This partnership with Rose Merc aligns seamlessly with our growth aspirations. Together, we will drive innovation, efficiency, and unparalleled value for our clients, setting new benchmarks in the GCC market."

The partnership reinforces Rose Merc’s vision to diversify and expand its international footprint. Through this acquisition, Rose Merc gains governance rights, including the ability to appoint the majority of directors on EHG’s board, ensuring seamless strategic alignment and robust decision-making.