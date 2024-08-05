Romain Gerardin-Fresse unveils first art gallery in Dubai

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 5:37 PM

On July 31, Romain Gerardin-Fresse, a globally renowned lawyer and popular resident of the UAE, inaugurated his first art gallery on the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

The opening event, attended by nearly 60 carefully selected guests, featured an exhibition of three artists he represents: Amélie Béral, John Thery, and MBart. Amélie Béral was present to discuss her work and artistic approach with attendees.

Yaqoob Al Ali, Private Advisor to Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and Executive Director of His Office, was among the distinguished guests. Collectors from Dubai, Geneva, London, and Monaco had the opportunity to explore the works displayed in the exhibition, titled 'Enjoy The Color'. This successful opening marked a significant milestone for Gerardin-Fresse, who had dedicated considerable effort to this project. With a record turnout for a summer exhibition, including collectors, government officials, and celebrities, Gerardin-Fresse expressed his satisfaction: "I am thrilled that we could welcome so many esteemed guests who appreciated the artworks. It was crucial for me to realise this project, which has been close to my heart for several years, and to introduce European contemporary artists to a Middle Eastern audience that had not yet encountered them."



As a passionate art collector and enthusiast, Gerardin-Fresse frequently shares his insights on artistic matters with the press. In addition, he has decided to infuse a charitable aspect into the monthly temporary exhibitions, supporting various associations by donating a portion of the proceeds from art sales.