Romain Gerardin-Fresse awarded 'Rising Star' at End of Season Polo Awards 2024

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 4:43 PM

Mohammed Al Habtoor, chairman of the UAE Polo Federation and CEO and vice chairman of Al Habtoor Group, bestowed Romain Gerardin-Fresse with the esteemed 'Rising Star' Award at the End of Season Polo Awards held at the Hilton Habtoor City, Dubai.

This exclusive award marked the culmination of an intense season, widely hailed as a success. The event brought together key players in the polo community, including sponsors, polo patrons, players, and enthusiasts, to celebrate a successful season and honour outstanding achievements from October 2023 to April 2024.

The ceremony honoured top talent, trailblazers, and the indispensable support of sponsors throughout the season. Notably, it also spotlighted the dedication of polo academy students and other integral members of the polo community.

Romain Gerardin-Fresse, a recipient of numerous accolades in his professional journey, expressed his profound pride in receiving this award, considering it the culmination of his daily devotion to the sport. He remarked on the addictive nature of polo, emphasizing his passion for the game.

Mohammed Al Habtoor presented Romain Gerardin-Fresse with a pair of polo boots from the Sermus Polo & Equestrian Line. Romain will be the first to wear this new, specially designed range. He said that he was particularly proud to be a pioneer in the use of these boots and spoke at length to Serdar M Celik, founder of the Sermus brand, about their creation and technical features.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, Tariq Al Habtoor, Habtoor al Habtoor, and Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum were also honoured during the ceremony, which rewarded the deserving players of this 2023/2024 season.