Indian philanthropist Rizwan Adatia marks 155 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of peace and non-violence

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 2:34 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 2:41 PM

The world came together on October 2 to honour Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation in India and a universal symbol of peace and non-violence. This date, recognised as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations since 2007, commemorates Gandhi’s profound contributions to humanity and the global dissemination of his principles.

Follow us on







In a heartfelt tribute, Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist Rizwan Adatia, through his 'Human for Humans' initiative, collaborated with the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies (ESRC) to celebrate the 155th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth at Swissotel in Dubai. The event was held under the esteemed patronage of Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and Chancellor of ESRC.

During his keynote address, Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi emphasised the UAE’s commitment to being a global hub of tolerance, peace, and coexistence. "As a nation that proudly welcomes all civilisations and cultures, the UAE embodies the principles of peace, dialogue, and mutual respect," he stated. He added, "In an increasingly divided world, the UAE stands as a beacon of tolerance, a place where people of diverse backgrounds come together to build a shared future."

Adatia shared his personal connection to Gandhi, reflecting on his birth in 1969, the centennial anniversary of Gandhi’s birth, and his upbringing in Porbandar, India—Gandhi’s hometown. He reminisced about the streets of Porbandar, near Gandhi’s former residence, now a museum, and the profound influence of Gandhi’s legacy on his life. In his address, Adatia highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in tackling global challenges. "What better day than Gandhi Jayanti to remind ourselves that together, we have the power to reshape the world. The challenges we face today may seem enormous, but through development and a commitment to helping our fellow human beings, we can overcome them," he remarked. Dr Firas Habbal, president of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, honoured Gandhi’s enduring legacy and called upon the business community to support ESRC’s research initiatives. He underscored the UAE’s multicultural environment, home to over 200 nationalities, and praised the Indian community for their significant contributions. Dr Habbal also encouraged Indian universities to deepen partnerships in education and research with the UAE.

The event attracted a distinguished audience, including UAE officials, business leaders, members of the Indian diaspora, embassy representatives, media professionals, and other esteemed guests. This commemorative gathering served as a poignant reminder of Mahatma Gandhi’s lasting influence and the pressing need to uphold the values of peace, unity, and humanity in today’s complex world.