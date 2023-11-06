Rising Star: Amara Alhashmi's musical journey and return to the stage

Amara Alhashmi, a talented singer known for his passion for languages and music, is set to make a remarkable comeback to the music industry following a hiatus. His story is one of dedication, multicultural influences, and a deep connection to the UAE.

"Music has been my lifelong passion," says Alhashmi. "I started singing at the age of 7, and my family's unwavering support allowed me to explore multiple languages and genres, which broadened my musical horizons.

" Born in Egypt on April 1, 1992, Alhashmi's roots trace back to Syria and Hijaz, Saudi Arabia, but his heart belongs to the UAE. He holds a master's degree in Global Business, showcasing his commitment to education.

"Education and music have always been equally important to me," explains Alhashmi. "I believe they complement each other"

Alhashmi's unique ability to sing in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, Turkish, and French, has taken him to stages around the world.

"It's essential to connect with diverse audiences," he states. "Singing in multiple languages allows me to do just that, bridging cultures and bringing people together through music.

"Alhashmi's journey took a significant leap in 2014 when he participated in a competition sponsored by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

"That competition was a turning point for me," Alhashmi reflects. "Out of over 8,000 contestants, being one of the five winners marked the beginning of my recognition in the UAE.

" Following this pivotal moment, Alhashmi's musical career continued to grow. He released several official songs, especially his song for Ramadan, which was selected among the top 10 Ramadan songs in 2017.

In 2018, Alhashmi performed in an impressive 100 events at various important locations and occasions throughout the UAE.

His musical talents were on full display, celebrating the "Year of Zayed" and other national events.

His performances were exceptional, leaving a lasting impression on those who had the pleasure of attending. Alhashmi's dedication and commitment to his craft were not only appreciated by his growing fan base but also by authorities in the UAE. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to these important events and his significant impact on the country's music landscape, he received several awards.

After a brief pause in his music career, Alhashmi decided to return to the stage with a renewed focus.

"I deactivated my social media accounts and deleted much of my content," Alhashmi admits. "I wanted a fresh start, a clean slate to embark on this new chapter in my career. My vision is stronger than ever.

" His reentry into the music industry is marked by a focus on Khaleeji songs, driven by his deep connection to the UAE and its culture.

"The UAE is my second home," Alhashmi proudly states. "I've learned the Khaleeji accent, and embraced local customs, and this connection fuels my desire to sing in tribute to the UAE, celebrating its National Day and representing my love for the country.

"Alhashmi's journey is not just about music; it's a story of passion, cultural integration, and a strong connection to the UAE. His return to the stage promises exciting new music ventures.

"I'm thrilled to share this journey with my fans," says Alhashmi. "Expect a refreshing blend of sounds and heartfelt performances as I embark on this new chapter in my career.

"Alhashmi's comeback is an inspiring testament to the power of dedication, cultural fusion, and a deep love for music.