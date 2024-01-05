Rising above challenges: Dr Shweta Singh's empowering story

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM

In the ever-evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, a name has emerged as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment – Dr Shweta Singh. With a heart of gold, an unwavering soul, and a passion that courses through her veins, she stands tall as a leader, defining her legacy at the pinnacle of all else. Dr Singh is not just an entrepreneur; she is a visionary crafting a revolutionary future.

As the first-generation serial entrepreneur and the visionary behind Ennoble IP, Dr Singh has etched her mark in the entrepreneurial realm. Ennoble IP, an award-winning technologically driven Intellectual Property (IP) service provider, is the fruit of her unparalleled commitment and enthusiasm to change the world for the better. It serves as a catalyst, enabling entrepreneurs, scientists, inventors, and institutions to navigate the intricate landscape of intellectual property across international markets.

Dr Singh's journey is defined by her abundance of knowledge and leadership characteristics, a testament to her substantial insight and expertise. Her accomplishments have garnered recognition from prestigious organisations and esteemed personalities alike:

- Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has personally acknowledged and commended her courageous efforts in uplifting women.

- Awarded the ET Inspiring Women Leaders: Honouring excellence award, Dr Singh stands as a symbol of inspiration in the business world.

- Titled as one of the Times 40 under 40 by Times Now, she represents a new wave of dynamic leaders shaping the future.

- The Ministry of Finance in India has acknowledged her contributions, emphasising her impact on the economic landscape.

- The Women's Economic Forum has labelled her as the Iconic Woman Creating a Better World, recognising her commitment to positive change.

- Niti Ayog has honoured her with the IPR Leadership Award, a testament to her significant contributions to the field.

As a female entrepreneur, Dr Singh has faced and overcome numerous hurdles, leading to the creation of groundbreaking initiatives such as SheReal and Metaverse. SheReal, the world's first women's professional networking platform, and Metaverse, a space for women from across the globe to connect and build lasting professional relationships, stand as testaments to her commitment to empowering women.

In addition, Dr Singh founded The Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Foundation (WIEF), a non-profit dedicated to supporting creative female-led businesses in reaching new heights. Her firm belief that a woman can achieve anything she sets her mind to has driven her to be a guiding hand for women facing gender bias and imbalanced scales. Dr Singh is the embodiment of unwavering support for the thriving women of today, and she advocates that promoting innovation is the only way forward.

In her own words, Dr Singh encapsulates the spirit of her journey:

“There is one life, so be confident and determined to create your own identity because once you know who you are, you are unstoppable."

Dr Singh's story is more than just a narrative of entrepreneurial success; it is a testament to the transformative power of determination, resilience, and the unwavering belief in creating a better world. She is not just building a unicorn; she is forging a phoenix – rising from challenges, soaring to new heights, and leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of entrepreneurship.