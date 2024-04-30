Ring enhances home security upgrading on its Ring Protect Plus Plan

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 3:54 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:03 PM

Home security brand, Ring, announces five new features for the Ring Protect Plus subscription; Live View Picture-in-Picture, Multi-Cam Live View, Snapshot Capture Plus, Priority Alerts and Event Summary. These new features enhance customers' experience with their doorbell or camera, providing added convenience and peace of mind.

New Advanced Video Features such as Live View Picture-in-Picture, Multi-Cam Live View and Snapshot Capture Plus allow users can gain insights into activating, viewing, deleting, and downloading snapshots, along with adjusting snapshot frequency.

The recently added enhanced notifications offer users the flexibility to customise their monitoring experience at home. With priority alerts, users can receive notifications even when their mobile device is set to 'Do Not Disturb' mode or a Focus state, and they can override settings such as Alerts Snooze and Motion Schedules. Additionally, the Event Summary feature provides a daily digest of all events and recordings at their location, ensuring they stay informed about activity in their home.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice-president – emerging markets at Ring.

“We have always focused on home security solutions that are flexible to work in any space,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice-president – emerging markets at Ring. “We are seeing more households turn to Ring for the peace of mind that comes from knowing their homes are secure. We’re giving our customers tools they need to build a home security system exactly the way they need it.”

Ring Protect Plus covers an unlimited number of Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras at a single location. However, Ring also offers a Ring Protect Basic plan that covers one Ring Video Doorbell or Security Camera at a single location. With both Basic and Plus subscription plans, customers can also save, share, and download video recordings of any detected events in their account for up to 180 days.

Customers can customise all of their Ring devices on the free Ring app. They can utilise a free 30-day free trial to Ring Protect with any new Ring Video Doorbell or Security Camera.

A Ring Protect Plus subscription can then later be purchased for only $10/month or $100/year on Ring.com.