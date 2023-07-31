Ring announces second generation of indoor camera in UAE

Introducing a removable manual privacy cover, Ring's latest indoor camera provides customers with increased privacy, control and peace of mind

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 5:25 PM

Ring, whose mission is to make neighbourhoods safer, has launched the second generation of Indoor Cam, bringing an additional layer of privacy and security for homeowners. Indoor Camera (second generation) is Ring’s first-ever security camera with a new, manual, removable privacy cover, that turns off audio and video recording when it’s placed over the camera lens, giving customers even more control and peace of mind when it comes to customising their privacy and security at home.

Indoor Camera (second generation) is a compact, indoor-only camera that brings customers all the benefits of the first generation Indoor Cam, such as two-way talk, 1080p HD video, live view, customisable motion and privacy zones, now with enhanced features like colour night vision and an upgraded design. With the new privacy cover, customers can have greater control over what their device captures. When the privacy cover is moved in front of the camera lens, indoor camera’s microphone and camera will turn off. Customers can reactivate video and audio capture by moving the privacy cover to the side and, if in doubt, they can check the status of their camera in the Ring app. A blue LED indicator light will glow when Indoor Camera (second generation) is capturing video or when night vision has been activated. Automatic light sensing allows Indoor Camera (second generation) to know when the lighting has dimmed enough to automatically activate the night vision feature.

Additionally, the adjustable mount design and plug-in AC power enables customers to position Indoor Camera (second generation) almost anywhere at home by plugging it into any available power outlet.

"Our customers value peace of mind, but they also prioritise their privacy," says Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice president – emerging markets at Ring. "The second generation Indoor Camera, with its manual privacy cover, is another step towards giving our customers greater control of their security. It not only allows them to enjoy the benefits of smart home security without compromising their privacy, but also demonstrates Ring’s commitment to continuously ensuring our customers have complete peace of mind."

Indoor Camera (second generation) supports video end-to-end encryption for an added layer of data security. It is compatible with Alexa, and easily integrates with other Ring devices through Linked Devices on the Ring app, enabling triggered video recording when motion is detected by connected Ring devices at home.

Availability

Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) is available on Amazon.ae and across select retailers in the UAE, at Dh249.