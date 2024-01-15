Reportage Properties to participate in Sharjah ACRES 2024 exhibition

Aref Ismail Al Khoori, founder and chairman, Reportage Group.

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 12:47 PM

Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, announced their participation for the first time, in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition — ACRES 2024 to be held at the Expo Centre Sharjah, and organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry together with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. The event is set to run from January 17-20.

The Reportage Properties portfolio includes 29 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco. “The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES) is one of the most prominent real estate events and exhibitions organised in the UAE and in the Middle East,” said Aref Ismail Al Khoori, founder and chairman of Reportage Group. The UAE real estate sector, especially in the Emirate of Sharjah, is showing remarkable vibrant performance with stable growth rates nowadays,” he added. Reportage Properties will showcase their portfolio of UAE projects as well as their projects abroad.

Al Khoori said that the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES embodies the strength of the real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, and constitutes a leading regional platform that allows real estate developers to showcase their projects, exchange experiences, conclude partnerships deals in this vital sector, which is one of the most important sectors in the country.

Al Khoori explained that the real estate market in the Emirate of Sharjah is on an upward trajectory, recording stable levels of growth, which confirms the strength of the real estate sector in the emirate and its attractiveness to local, Arab and foreign investors.

He expects that the real estate market in Sharjah will witness further growth in the coming months through the promising investment opportunities that will arise. The emirate provides more chances with the successive launch of more new projects, in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications.

The real estate sector in Sharjah achieved a trading volume of Dh13.4 billion during the first half of 2023, an increase of 19.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

The real estate market report for the third quarter of 2023, issued by Asteco Real Estate Services recently, revealed that real estate transaction activities achieved a strong boom in Sharjah, with 59,258 real estate sales transactions made during the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 15 per cent compared to the same period of 2022.

The company will make various offers, including discounts of up to 40% for clients who pay in cash.