Registration now open for IBPC Corporate Quiz 2025: Bigger, better, and Dh50,000 in prizes to be won!

Can you guess where tennis legends Andre Agassi and Roger Federer played an epic match on a helipad in Dubai? Do you know which telecom brand gets its name from voice and data phone?

If these questions got your brain ticking, get ready for the second edition of the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) Corporate Quiz 2025, supported by the Tata Group.

This exciting quiz competition invites individuals aged 21 and above with a passion for trivia to join fellow quizzing enthusiasts in an exciting and engaging celebration of knowledge. The event will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai—an iconic new venue that promises a truly unforgettable experience.

With a diverse range of topical rounds covering everything from business and brands to history and pop culture, inventions and technology and so much more, this quiz is comprehensive, creative and as entertaining as it is challenging.

So, whether you're a CEO, business professional, manager, entrepreneur, or a regular pub quizzer, this is the ultimate opportunity to prove you’ve got the smarts and compete for some incredible prizes against the region’s brightest minds.

Once again, the quiz will be hosted by the renowned Giri ‘Pickbrain’ Balasubramaniam, Asia’s leading quizmaster, known for his funny, engaging style, sharp wit, and ability to keep things topical and exciting, making the competition both entertaining and intellectually stimulating for all participants.

This year, the stakes have been raised even higher with the top 3 winners walking away with cash prizes of Dh15,000 and other prizes worth a whopping Dh35,000, from Air India, Taj Hotels, Titan Company and many others.

Registration is free and now open, but don’t wait — spaces are limited and filling up quickly! The competition will begin at 3:00PM with a preliminary round featuring a series of fun, thought-provoking questions for all registered participants. The top 8 from the prelims will then move on to the grand finale, where the best minds will compete for the ultimate prize in a spirited and entertaining showdown. “This event is a celebration of intellect and fun. It’s not just about winning—it’s about engaging with like-minded individuals, expanding your knowledge, and enjoying the thrill of competition. Whether you’re participating for the first time or returning for another round, it’s an event you don’t want to miss,” said Siddharth Balachandran, chairman, IBPC. “A marquee event in the IBPC calendar, the quiz aligns with our long-term mission to promote knowledge sharing, inclusivity, and diversity across the UAE and India, fostering cross-border collaboration and empowering professionals through collective learning and engagement.” Don’t wait—register now at https://ibpcdubai.com/cq2025/ This is more than just a quiz – it’s a celebration of intellect, camaraderie, and the spirit of excellence. Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the IBPC Corporate Quiz 2025, an event destined to set new benchmarks in quizzing brilliance!

For more information or inquiries, reach out to IBPC Dubai at +971 52 659 1038 or email office@ibpcdubai.com