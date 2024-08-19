Reem Hospital to launch Reem Diabetes & Endocrinology Center

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 5:44 PM

Reem Hospital is delighted to welcome Dr Mohammed Al Khatib, a distinguished endocrinologist in Abu Dhabi, who will lead the launch of the 'Reem Diabetes & Endocrinology Center' in collaboration with Dr Aly B. Khalil, consultant endocrinologist and Thyroidologist, and Dr Wehbi Omar Enzawi, specialist endocrinologist. With over 65 years of combined experience, this multidisciplinary team enhances patient care and clinical outcomes, delivering excellence to Reem Hospital. This centre is set to offer state-of-the-art diabetes and endocrinology services, reinforcing Reem Hospital’s commitment to providing top-tier healthcare in the UAE.

Dr Mohammed Al Khatib brings 24 years of experience in the field of endocrinology, with a particular focus on diabetes management. His expertise and dedication to patient care have earned him a reputation as one of the leading endocrinologists in the region. Dr Al Khatib's vision for the Reem Diabetes & Endocrinology Center aligns perfectly with Reem Hospital’s mission to deliver personalised and comprehensive healthcare services.

The establishment of the Reem Diabetes & Endocrinology Center marks a pivotal moment for Reem Hospital as it broadens its range of specialty services, now encompassing over 35 distinct specialties.

The centre will offer a wide range of services, including advanced diagnostics, personalised treatment plans, and continuous monitoring for patients with the help of wearable devices for diabetes and other endocrine disorders. Leveraging the latest technology and evidence-based practices, the centre aims to set a new standard in diabetes and endocrinology care.

"Our commitment to excellence in healthcare drives every decision we make at Reem Hospital. The launch of the Reem Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, led by esteemed specialists like Dr Al Khatib, reflects our dedication to providing the highest standard of care to our patients. We are proud to offer a center that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our community," says Zaid Al Siksek, chairman of Reem Hospital. "Our goal is to provide our patients with the best possible outcomes through a multidisciplinary approach that combines clinical excellence, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate care," said Dr Al Khatib. "We are excited to welcome patients to the Reem Hospital, Abu Dhabi and look forward to making a positive impact on their lives." "We remain steadfast in our commitment to combating Type 2 diabetes by promoting preventive solutions through a comprehensive community outreach program. This includes workshops, health screenings, and educational initiatives for schools and organizations, all aimed at encouraging an active lifestyle and healthy eating habits," added Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital.

With Reem Diabetes & Endocrinology Center Reem Hospital is poised to become a leader in diabetes and endocrinology care in Abu Dhabi.