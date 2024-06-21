E-Paper

Redwood Montessori Nursery launches 'Back to the Future' summer camp

The summer camp offers a unique opportunity for children to delve into the past, present, and future through engaging, hands-on activities

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 1:01 PM

Redwood Montessori Nursery is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 'Back to the Future' summer camp, set to run from July 1 to August 28 at its Dubai branches located in Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Garhoud, and The Palm Jumeirah. Designed for children aged 3 months to 6 years, this innovative camp promises a diverse array of activities that span the realms of history, science, and exploration, providing a fun and educational experience for young minds.

The Back to the Future summer camp offers a unique opportunity for children to delve into the past, present, and future through engaging, hands-on activities. Each day at the camp is packed with exciting sessions that explore various themes. The Back to the Future summer camp runs daily from 8 am to 5 pm, ensuring a full day of immersive learning and play.


Parents interested in enrolling their children can contact Redwood Montessori Nursery at 800REDWOOD or visit www.theredwoodnursery.com/back-to-the-future-summer-camp/ for more information and registration details.



