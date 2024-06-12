Redwood Center of Excellence announces 'Carnival Magic & Storytelling Summer Camp' for kids

The Redwood Center of Excellence is thrilled to announce its latest initiative, the 'Carnival Magic & Storytelling Summer Camp', designed to offer an immersive, sensory-rich experience for children of all ages. Running from July 1 to August 28 at the Al Barsha 2 branch, this summer camp promises a plethora of engaging activities, from 8 am to 6 pm.

Participants will enjoy a range of carnival games, balloon darts, and captivating bubble shows and magical performances. The fun doesn't stop there; children will jump and skip through obstacle courses and participate in STEM challenges such as treasure hunts and ring toss.

The camp's library will host face painting, puppet shows, and storytelling sessions, while the music workshop will be filled with summer tunes. Creativity will be sparked with activities like cotton candy puffy paint, pendulum painting, and constructing acrobat towers. Sports PE sessions will keep the kids active, and carnival-themed science experiments will stimulate their minds.

For more information, call 800CHILD or visit: www.redwoodcoe.com/carnival-magic-storytelling-summer-camp/.