RedGage expands to UAE, boosting employee engagement with micro-incentives

Daniel Redlich, CEO of RedGage.

Miami-based tech company RedGage has announced its expansion into the Middle East starting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). RedGage, which specialises in innovative financial enterprise software, aims to revolutionise workforce engagement and productivity in the region via its advanced micro-incentive platform.

With a proven track record in Latin America, RedGage sees the UAE as the ideal gateway for expansion into the Middle East. The expansion is set to boost employee engagement with micro-incentives.

A strategic move to the Middle East

Daniel Redlich is RedGage’s founder and CEO. He views the company’s expansion as a natural progression.

“Our success in Latin America taught us that every region has unique opportunities if you approach it with the right mindset,” he explains.

“The UAE represents a vibrant hub of innovation and business growth, making it the perfect launchpad for our entry into the Middle East.”

The UAE’s strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region positions it as a critical market for RedGage’s global ambitions. With their world-class infrastructure and government-backed initiatives like Vision 2030, Dubai and Abu Dhabi provide an ideal ecosystem for promoting entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

The power of micro-incentives

At the core of RedGage’s expansion is its inventive micro-incentive platform. The platform is designed to enhance employee engagement and retention. This method uses personalised rewards to motivate teams and boost productivity.

These incentives range from small financial bonuses to unique experiential perks aimed at motivating teams and fostering job satisfaction among employees. By aligning rewards with specific performance metrics, the platform ensures employees feel valued and connected to their organisation’s goals. In Latin America, the system delivered remarkable results: the technology reduced employee turnover by an average of 40 per cent.

Redlich believes RedGage’s capabilities align perfectly with the UAE’s emphasis on workforce efficiency and motivation: “Organisations in the UAE are embracing technology to create highly engaged workforces. Our platform not only addresses this need but also delivers measurable, transformative results.”

Building local connections in the UAE

RedGage understands the importance of forging strong, long-term relationships in the Middle East. The company has garnered interest from local investors and partners, reflecting confidence in its value proposition. “In this region, trust and partnerships are everything,” Redlich insists. “We are fully committed to building relationships that last and establishing RedGage as a trusted player in the UAE.” The UAE’s cultural diversity also resonates with RedGage’s global outlook. “The UAE is a melting pot of ideas and talent, much like Miami,” Redlich notes. “We see a unique opportunity to contribute to the region’s growth while learning from its rich cultural fabric.” The road ahead RedGage’s entry into the UAE marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company. With plans to expand across the Mena region, RedGage envisions itself as a key driver of digital transformation and workforce innovation. “Our mission has always been to empower organizations to achieve more through technology,” Redlich confirms. “The UAE is just the start of a broader journey to redefine employee engagement on a global scale.”

The company’s micro-incentive platform will soon be available to businesses across the UAE.