Redbond & Co Accountants facilitates seamless business expansion services in the UAE
The firm operates in the UK and the UAE, helping clients with their accounting, tax, and auditing needs while minimizing associated risks
Redbond & Co Accountants, a dynamic new player in the accounting and consultancy industry, has officially launched its operations in the UAE. The firm is set to deliver comprehensive services to businesses and individuals navigating the complexities of entering or exiting foreign markets, enabling seamless transitions during global expansions.
Redbond & Co operates across two key markets - UK and the UAE - offering specialised expertise in accounting, consultancy, and company formation services. With a focus on providing global and local knowledge, the firm is poised to assist businesses in navigating the regulatory landscapes and market dynamics of these regions.
Founded by Stuart Redbond, a seasoned accountant with over a decade of experience, Redbond & Co aims to simplify the financial and regulatory processes for its clients. Stuart, who co-founded the successful UK-based firm Robert Lewis Accountants (RLA), moved to Dubai during the COVID-19 pandemic. His experience managing RLA, which grew to serve thousands of clients, provided a solid foundation for the launch of Redbond & Co.
The introduction of corporate tax in the UAE presented an emerging demand for professional accounting services, inspiring Stuart to establish Redbond & Co in early 2023. The company has already made an impressive mark, having signed over 500 clients within its first year.
"We recognised the need for reliable and professional accounting support in the UAE, especially with the introduction of new tax regulations," said Stuart. "Redbond & Co was born from this realisation, and our goal is to provide businesses and individuals with the expertise they need to succeed in both local and international markets."
Redbond & Co's multidisciplinary approach covers accounting, tax consultancy, and company formation services. The firm offers a range of essential services, including audits, year-end financial statements, tax compliance, VAT return preparation, and personalised tax consultancy. The company also simplifies the process of company formation, ensuring all legal and regulatory requirements are met for businesses looking to set up in the UAE, UK, or beyond.
The firm's commitment to tailored solutions, fairness, and transparency has been key to its rapid growth. Redbond & Co works across all sectors, offering personalized services that meet the unique needs of businesses and individuals, regardless of industry.
"I see immense potential for Redbond & Co," Stuart added. "With the support of hundreds of dedicated staff, we are confident in our ability to help clients save time and money while ensuring they remain compliant and empowered. Our mission is to always act in our clients' best interests and help them achieve success in today's fast-paced business world."
Redbond & Co is set to continue its growth trajectory, further establishing itself as a trusted partner for accounting and consultancy services in the UAE and the UK. As the firm looks ahead, it remains committed to helping clients thrive, providing the global and local expertise they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.