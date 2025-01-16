Ray Gilani introduces game-changing assistive technologies for global accessibility

With an estimated one billion people worldwide living with disabilities, the demand for innovative accessibility solutions has never been greater. Leading the conversation, Ray Gilani, a renowned advocate for assistive technology, has introduced groundbreaking solutions to enhance mobility and independence for individuals with disabilities.

In the Middle East, Gilani Mobility has earned a reputation for creating products that address the unique needs of people with disabilities. From advanced mobility solutions to cutting-edge designs, the company is at the forefront of innovation in the region.

“The UAE is a global leader in accessibility initiatives, but there’s always room to innovate and improve,” said Gilani. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between existing solutions and the evolving needs of individuals with disabilities.”

Gilani, founder of Gilani Mobility in Dubai and Gilani Engineering in Sydney, presented a suite of innovations at The Accessibilities Expo 2024, designed to improve the daily lives of people with disabilities. Among the highlights was an internal elevator for vehicles, eliminating the need for traditional ramps. This cutting-edge feature streamlines access reduces manual handling and enhances mobility.

Innovations transforming accessibility

Among Gilani’s latest innovations is the revolutionary internal elevator for vehicles, which eliminates the need for ramps. This technology has redefined vehicle access by streamlining entry and reducing manual handling, offering a safer and more seamless experience for individuals with mobility challenges.

Other innovations included lightweight carbon fiber wheelchairs, portable pool lifters, and smart devices integrated with mobile phones. These and other devices from Gilani Mobility in Dubai and Gilani Engineering allow wheelchair users to easily control features and perform tasks.

The integration of cutting-edge technologies, inclusive design principles, and strong policy frameworks is shaping the future of accessibility. Gilani’s approach goes beyond product design; it’s about reshaping perspectives on accessibility. He has called for stronger policies, increased investment in research, and global collaboration to ensure equitable access for all.

“We must view accessibility as an opportunity,” he emphasised. “It’s a chance to create a world where everyone can thrive, regardless of ability.” Empowering Lives Through Collaboration Gilani’s companies have recently collaborated with regional and international organizations to drive innovation in accessibility. By combining cutting-edge technologies with inclusive design principles, they aim to create practical, sustainable, and impactful solutions. For those seeking to explore these transformative technologies, Gilani Mobility offers consultations and demonstrations of their latest products. The company’s solutions are designed not just to meet accessibility standards but to set new benchmarks in assistive technology. Ray Gilani remains a driving force in the global accessibility industry. His work utilizes the power of technology and collaboration to dismantle barriers and empower lives. Platforms such as The Accessibilities Expo 2024 have highlighted that accessibility is not just a human rights imperative but a catalyst for societal equity and innovation.

