Ratan Tata's trusted aide, Mehli Mistry joins board of Ratan Tata's investment firm

Mehli Mistry, recognised as a key confidant of Ratan Tata, assumed a position on the board of RNT Associates, the personal investment entity of the Tata Group patriarch. Following the demise of Tata Group veteran RK Krishnakumar, Mistry's induction in March, undisclosed until now, makes Tata and Mistry the exclusive directors of RNT Associates. The investment vehicle, with offices in Mumbai and Singapore, has backed startups like ikure, cult.fit, and Greave. Notably, in October 2022, Mistry expanded his influence by joining the boards of major Tata Trusts, including those holding a substantial 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, along with smaller trusts like the Tata Education and Development Trust. Beyond his Tata connections, Mistry, also the first cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry, wears the hat of a businessman and director in diverse sectors within the M Pallonji Group, spanning painting, dredging, logistics, shipping, finance, auto dealerships, and life insurance.
The seminar witnessed the enthusiastic participation of about 100 high school and university students, academics from prestigious institutions
Stay informed about the current market trends, including supply and demand, pricing, and overall stability with Istanbul Property experts
The partnership envisages building the necessary infrastructure at ICBA to offer more training and development opportunities to stakeholders from the UAE and other countries
The Diwali gifting options also include beautiful gift items and special Diwali-themed shopping gift cards