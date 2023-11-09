Ratan Tata's trusted aide, Mehli Mistry joins board of Ratan Tata's investment firm

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 3:07 PM

Mehli Mistry, recognised as a key confidant of Ratan Tata, assumed a position on the board of RNT Associates, the personal investment entity of the Tata Group patriarch. Following the demise of Tata Group veteran RK Krishnakumar, Mistry's induction in March, undisclosed until now, makes Tata and Mistry the exclusive directors of RNT Associates. The investment vehicle, with offices in Mumbai and Singapore, has backed startups like ikure, cult.fit, and Greave. Notably, in October 2022, Mistry expanded his influence by joining the boards of major Tata Trusts, including those holding a substantial 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, along with smaller trusts like the Tata Education and Development Trust. Beyond his Tata connections, Mistry, also the first cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry, wears the hat of a businessman and director in diverse sectors within the M Pallonji Group, spanning painting, dredging, logistics, shipping, finance, auto dealerships, and life insurance.