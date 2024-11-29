Rasasi Perfumes brings ancient essence of oud to metaverse, launching first-ever virtual oriental scent experience

Rasasi Perfumes, a leader in luxury oriental fragrances, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by merging the ancient allure of Agarwood—known as oud—with the limitless possibilities of the metaverse. Partnering with Gamitronics and powered by the PartyNite metaverse, Rasasi has introduced an immersive virtual environment that redefines how luxury fragrances are experienced in the digital age, becoming the first in the region to bring oriental fragrances to the metaverse.

At the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) in Dubai, Rasasi gave attendees the opportunity to witness a bold reinterpretation of oud, blending the brand’s heritage of refined perfumery with cutting-edge digital innovation. Through this immersive platform, Rasasi has created a multisensory experience that enables visitors to explore the rich aroma of Agarwood within a dynamic virtual forest. Utilising advanced scent simulation and interactive digital landscapes, the experience bridges the gap between physical and virtual sensations, presenting oud in a context never before imagined.

Omeir Kalsekar, business head of Rasasi Perfumes, added, "Oud has always symbolised spirituality, indulgence, and healing. Through the Agarwood Metaverse, we are creating a virtual realm where the legacy of oud transcends physical barriers, engaging audiences with a fusion of heritage and future technology."

"Bringing Agarwood into the metaverse is an exciting step forward, where tradition meets innovation," said Apoorva Srivastava, head of marketing and retail operations at Rasasi Perfumes. "With this initiative, we are not only redefining how people experience luxury but also celebrating a cultural icon in a way that resonates with a digital-native audience." Incorporating seamless omnichannel commerce and creating highly engaging virtual spaces, Rasasi is meeting the needs of digital-native Millennials and Gen Z, who spend significant time in virtual environments and drive metaverse commerce. This initiative leverages advanced Web3.0 and metaverse technologies to connect with tech-savvy audiences, ensuring Rasasi remains at the forefront of evolving markets. Within Rasasi’s Agarwood Metaverse, users step into a breathtaking virtual forest steeped in the centuries-old mystique of Agarwood. Towering Aquilaria trees exude the rare, earthy aroma of oud, while soft, golden light filters through the canopy, and tranquil soundscapes echo in the air. This immersive environment reimagines the experience of oriental fragrances, offering a seamless blend of tradition and digital innovation that invites audiences to explore the timeless allure of oud in an entirely new way.

Users can access this virtual experience on the Partynite app or by visiting www.rasasiworld.com, where they enter a world inspired by the age-old heritage of oud yet crafted with state-of-the-art technology.