Raffles Bali recognised among the World's Best Luxury Resorts for 2024

The resort's dedication to sustainability and authenticity sets it apart in the luxury travel market

Tom White

Tom White

Updated: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 10:25 AM







Nestled along the pristine shores of Jimbaran Bay, Raffles Bali is setting a new benchmark in luxury travel, blending world-class amenities with an authentic connection to Bali's cultural and natural heritage. The resort, which recently received the 2024 Global Recognition Award for one of the world’s top luxury destinations, is captivating travelers with its blend of opulence, sustainability, and immersive experiences.

"We haven't just built a resort; we've created a gateway to the soul of Bali," says Ricky Utomo, director of PR and marketing communications at Raffles Bali. Speaking from the private balcony of one of the resort's 32 villas, Utomo highlights Raffles' commitment to delivering an unforgettable guest experience. "Each villa is a showcase of Balinese craftsmanship, where every piece of furniture and artwork tells the story of the island’s rich heritage."

Raffles Bali’s distinctive offerings are designed to immerse guests in Bali's cultural essence, with experiences such as The Secret Cave dinner. Set within an ancient cave illuminated by hundreds of torches, guests enjoy a bespoke menu prepared by the resort’s award-winning chefs, transforming a meal into a journey through Bali's unique flavors and culinary history.

Beyond luxury, Raffles Bali is dedicated to preserving the environment and supporting the local community. "Half of our 23-hectare property remains undeveloped to serve as a sanctuary for native flora and fauna," Utomo reveals. In addition, the resort provides guests with opportunities to engage with local culture, offering cooking classes that not only teach Balinese cuisine but also support local farmers and artisans.

As Bali recovers from the challenges of recent years, Raffles Bali has become a symbol of the island’s resilience. "We're proud to be part of Bali’s comeback story," says Utomo. "Our resort is not only a destination for luxury travelers but also a model of sustainable tourism that supports local communities and the environment."

This commitment to sustainability and authenticity has helped Raffles Bali stand out in a competitive luxury market. "Receiving the 2024 Global Recognition Award is an honour that fuels our drive to continuously innovate and elevate the guest experience," Utomo adds. "Every day at Raffles Bali presents new adventures and discoveries for our guests, whether they seek relaxation, cultural immersion, or culinary indulgence."

Raffles Bali invites travelers from around the world to experience this journey for themselves. As the luxury travel industry shifts toward sustainability and meaningful experiences, the resort aims to set the standard for transformative travel, offering an experience that lingers long after the trip ends.

For more information visit: www.raffles.com/bali/