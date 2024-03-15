R3 Factory and Amity School Dubai join forces to launch revolutionary Eco-Warrior App

Experience seamless relocation with 800 TRUCK, the professional moving company in Dubai. Uncover why they stand as the most trusted moving service in the UAE
A momentous leap in the global endeavour to protect the environment was marked by the collaborative synergy between R3 Factory and Amity School Dubai. This culminated in the grand unveiling of the R3 Eco-Warrior app, aligning with the commitment of the UAE towards environmental responsibility. As part of the Digital Sustainability Project, known as XERO, this new app launch reflects a joint commitment to empowering students and communities to champion environmental conservation and digital sustainability efforts.
The launch event at Amity School Dubai brought together students, teachers, parents, and honoured guests to celebrate this important milestone. XERO embodies the concept of zero waste, emphasising R3 Factory’s goal to minimise waste through repair, reuse, and recycling.
The Eco-Warrior app, crafted by R3 Factory, revolutionises the approach to electronic waste management, impacting the environment. Its primary objective is to educate children on making informed decisions regarding the electronics they utilise, fostering a new generation of Eco-Warriors equipped with the knowledge and tools to enact positive change.
The launch event was graced by esteemed guests including Muna Al-Nahdi, board member of the UN Global Compact Network UAE and head of sustainability and consultancy at Farnek Services; Sangita Chima, principal of Amity School Dubai; Mukul Anand, founder and CEO of R3 Factory; along with numerous other community leaders. They witnessed firsthand demonstrations showcasing the app’s functionality.
“At R3 Factory, we acknowledge the immense potential within the younger generation,” said Mukul Anand, founder and CEO of R3 Factory. "Through our collaboration with Amity School, we spearhead the XERO digital sustainability project, introducing the R3 Eco-Warrior app. This app serves as an educational tool, guiding students to adopt practices promoting responsible electronic device use, encouraging repair, resale, and purchasing refurbished products over new ones. This addresses e-waste while promoting a circular economy.We commend Amity School for its initiative, enabling us to create a solution benefiting not only their institution but potentially extending its impact to other schools. Together, we can contribute to saving our planet."
The Eco-Warrior App has three key roles: Eco-Warrior, people who take care of the environment by identifying and dealing with electronic devices around them; Eco-Leader, a student in each class who leads eco-friendly projects and motivates others to join; and Eco-Hero, who recognizes everyone, including parents and community members and helps in deciding what to do with electronics – fix, sell, or recycle.
Sangita Chima, principal of Amity School Dubai, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, affirming, "Amity School Dubai takes pride in joining forces with R3 Factory on this path towards sustainability. Through the introduction of the R3 Eco-Warrior App, our objective is to offer students tangible, real-world learning opportunities that equip them to be stimuli for change within their communities. The synergy between our team and R3 Factory is commendable, and we anticipate the meaningful impact this initiative will bring to our students and the wider community."
The Eco-Warrior App presents multiple avenues for environmental contribution:
As the world grapples with environmental challenges, initiatives like the R3 Eco-Warrior App serve as a beacon of hope, empowering the next generation to become stewards of the planet.
Through the app, students provide information for parents to make decisions via email. Parents can review and choose to repair, sell, or recycle gadgets. Moreover, the app introduces eco-points for redeemable rewards, promoting eco-friendly activities.
