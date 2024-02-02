R.evolution unveils EYWA Penthouse and Sky Collection apartments in Dubai

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 5:26 PM

The highly anticipated EYWA Penthouses and Sky Collection Apartments by renowned European developer R.evolution were unveiled by million dollar listing stars Josh and Matt Altman at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC.

The high-profile launch event was attended by over 1,000 guests and included celebrities, special guests, investors and real estate brokers. Josh and Matt Altman unveiled the ultra-luxurious penthouses and apartments featuring 46 beautifully designed apartments and two penthouses spread across 19 floors, aimed at fostering a sense of harmony and well-being in the community. The development also includes a crystal garden and a clubhouse featuring private dining, work and meeting rooms, a library and music lounge. All spaces to be multifunctional and adaptable to personal events.

Strategically positioned along the Dubai Water Canal, EYWA offers its residents a selection of two-to-five-bedroom apartments, each boasting stunning panoramic views of the Dubai Canal, Downtown Dubai, and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Guests at the event received immersive experiences incorporating ancient traditions combined with modern technology including gifts of natural crystals for good energy and prosperity, as well as exploring Eywa via virtual reality, providing guests with a unique opportunity to tour the development before it has been constructed.

The Atmans are recognised as one of the most dynamic and high-performing agents in the luxury real estate market. They have consistently shattered records and rank in the top one percent of agents worldwide.

The EYWA development is already proving to be a game-changer in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, and significant interest has already been received by numerous key opinion leaders.

Further information on EYWA can be found at eywa.ae