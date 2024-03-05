Qashio announces strategic European expansion to support global business operations

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 5:03 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 5:04 PM

Qashio, a leading Fintech company specialising in corporate card and spend management solutions, is thrilled to announce their launch in Europe, a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

This strategic move enables Qashio to extend its services not only to the UK but also across the European Union and other key markets, strengthening its position as a global leader in expense management solutions.

By establishing in Europe, Qashio is now well-equipped to provide unparalleled support to its existing customers as well as the UK and European organisations, providing smart corporate card services for their employees in over 180 countries globally. Furthermore, this expansion opens doors for UAE-based organisations with UK and European entities or remote workforces to issue corporate cards.

Armin Moradi, co-founder and CEO of Qashio, expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, "The launch of our European entity marks an exciting phase in our company's growth. We are committed to empowering businesses across the globe with smart financial solutions. This expansion allows us to deliver our award-winning Corporate Cards and Spend Management platform services to an even broader audience, including organisations with operations in the European Union, the UK, and beyond."

Qashio's Spend Management platform offers organisations a comprehensive solution to manage expenses efficiently, reduce financial leakage, and gain greater control over spending. With this expansion, European and UAE-based entities can now benefit from these cutting-edge tools to optimise their financial operations.

By extending its reach to cover the entire European Union and the UK, Qashio enables businesses to issue cards to employees working remotely, whether they are based in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, or Australia. This flexibility enhances the capabilities of organisations with geographically dispersed teams, enabling them to streamline their expenses seamlessly.

This expansion aligns with Qashio's vision to create a world where financial operations are streamlined, expenses are controlled, and businesses can thrive. As a result, the company is better positioned to cater to the evolving needs of global organisations and senior business leaders in the UAE and Saudi Arabia who are seeking innovative solutions to manage expenses efficiently.

To learn more about Qashio's European entity and how it can benefit your organisation, please visit www.qashio.com.