PROVEN 360 expands client portfolio with SABCO and RobGenes

PROVEN 360, a fully integrated marketing consultancy in Saudi Arabia, has announced the signing of two new clients — South African Business Council (SABCO), and RobGenes. Adding these names to its roster highlights PROVEN 360’s commitment to supporting innovative businesses and dynamic organisations in achieving their marketing goals.

PROVEN 360 will provide strategic support to SABCO focused on enhancing its visibility and engagement within the UAE and South African business communities through social media strategies. While for RobGenes, a cutting-edge technology firm specialising in genetic engineering and biotech solutions, PROVEN 360 aims to establish the company as an industry leader in health and sustainable innovation.

Commenting on the client wins, Leandra Meintjes, CEO, PROVEN 360, said: "Our collaborations with SABCO and RobGenes mark an exciting phase of growth for PROVEN 360, as we expand our portfolio with clients from diverse industries and geographies. It reflects our dedication to building long-term relationships with clients who share our vision for excellence and innovation. We aim to leverage our GCC cultural expertise to deliver tailor-made solutions, empowering both organisations to elevate their impact and drive success."

SABCO’s vision is to solidify its position as the premier platform to strengthen UAE-South Africa trade relations, a goal PROVEN 360 will advocate through innovative communication strategies. For RobGenes, the focus is on elevating its brand presence through strategic marketing campaigns, content creation, and digital outreach to resonate with its diverse stakeholder base. It also aims to leverage PROVEN 360’s expertise to build a compelling narrative that educates and inspires.

Lyritia Potgieter, CEO, South African Business Council (SABCO) — UAE, said: "We are delighted to have chosen a UAE / Saudi-based agency like PROVEN 360 that understands the market and aligns our regional goals with its marketing strategies. This partnership also marks a significant step toward achieving our shared vision for growth and success while deepening customer relationships." "PROVEN 360 has a proven track record in delivering impactful marketing strategies, creative solutions, and measurable results which was critical in our decision-making process. We are excited to leverage their expertise to amplify our presence and expand our outreach in the region," said Tarek Berjaoui, director of operations, RobGenes. Renowned for its reliability and expertise, PROVEN 360 has established itself as a trusted partner, driving collaborations on innovative projects that align with a shared commitment to excellence and meaningful impact.

For further information, please visit: https://proven-360.com/