Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 2:56 PM

Dr Torsten Bernasco, a luminary in the artificial intelligence realm, boasting over two decades of triumphant entrepreneurial endeavours across the USA, Europe, and Asia, has founded QCI and AGI Company and joined forces with Suhail Muhammad Al Zarooni to inaugurate this highly innovative AI enterprise. The momentous launch transpired in December 2023 in Dubai, under the esteemed patronage of Al Zarooni, reflecting shared ambitions for AI technologies to catalyse an autonomous society. Dr Bernasco's visionary aspirations and steadfast dedication to technological excellence harmonise seamlessly with the visionary leadership of Al Zarooni.

The alliance with Al Zarooni is not just a convergence of industry stalwarts; it represents a fusion of shared values and a profound understanding of the colossal opportunities that Artificial Intelligence presents in our contemporary landscape. Dr Bernasco, with his illustrious network and a track record of pioneering AI ventures, collaborates with Al Zarooni, a distinguished figure in Dubai and its environs.

QCI and AGI Company birthed from this leading-edge founder from Germany, this formidable collaboration seeks to introduce groundbreaking and sustainable AI technologies to the market, propelling Dubai into a new era of technological innovation. This initiative transcends conventional market entries, emphasising the meticulous execution of successful commercialization and the continuous evolution of cutting-edge AI solutions. The strategic positioning within the sunrise market positions QCI and AGI Company as a catalyst for Dubai's transformation into a global hub for AI excellence.

Dr Bernasco and Al Zarooni concur that the amalgamation of their visionary leadership and extensive resources presents not only significant gains for the company but also lucrative opportunities for all stakeholders involved. QCI and AGI Company symbolise a paradigm shift in innovation, sustainability, and transformative developments within the AI landscape.