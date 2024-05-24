Professors from Harvard, MIT, and Global CXOs to spearhead Tetr's global undergraduate programme

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 3:22 PM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 3:40 PM

Is it time to rethink the approach of traditional business schools? As the spotlight shines on experiential learning, questions arise about the relevance of theoretical learning in today's dynamic business landscape. While business schools are making strides through exchange programmes and entrepreneurial courses, many argue that these efforts fall short of meeting the demand for practical, hands-on learning experiences. As the landscape of education evolves, institutions are redefining the learning experience by prioritising practical application over traditional theory-based instruction. Leading this charge is Tetr, with its flagship four-year bachelor's in management and technology programme.

From launching e-commerce ventures to developing social enterprises, the curriculum is designed to provide hands-on experience. Guided by a distinguished academic council featuring experts like Nitin Gaur (Stanford), Alexis Montecinos (MIT), Manoj Kohli (ex-Softbank), and Dr Syon Bhanot (Wharton), Tetr's learning model fosters adaptability, innovation, and cross-cultural awareness—key skills needed in today's interconnected business world.

The hands-on approach is complemented by distinguished faculty with extensive real-world experience and practical knowledge. Among the standout educators is Prof. Mihir Mankad from Harvard University, who will teach the art of persuasive communication and building strong business relationships. Prof. Shad Morris from MIT Sloan will focus on team dynamics, conflict resolution, and leadership skills. Dr Edward Rogers, the former chief knowledge officer at NASA, will educate the students about navigating complex business environments, drawing from his experience in project management and risk assessment. Dr Viney Sawhney, also from Harvard, will teach students about venture capital and private equity. Additionally, Faverie Stephane, executive group president at Estee Lauder, will offer insights into brand management and luxury business strategies, enriching students' understanding of these critical aspects of the industry. At Tetr, it is not just about who is teaching but also about how these courses are delivered. The courses in the curriculum are designed in a How to Workshop Approach, where every course has a learning outcome attached to it. This adds to the practicality and applicability of the topics taught in the classroom, which can then be applied when the students are building their businesses. In addition to this, as part of the programme students explore and experience vibrant cultures across the world. Travelling to the world’s biggest financial hubs like the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ghana International Trade Fair, and LATAM's large conglomerates like Petrobras & Vale, the programme is designed to provide students with first-hand exposure to diverse economic landscapes and global business practices.



Set to commence in September 2024, Tetr aims to enroll a select group of high-achieving students representing the top one per cent of their respective fields globally. Tetr is offering scholarships worth $200,000 to 60 talented students who seek to make a mark in the world of entrepreneurship. It prioritises real-world experiences, mentorship from industry leaders, and global education to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to excel in entrepreneurship and business leadership.