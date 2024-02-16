PRIME Healthcare unveils new PRIME Medical Center and Medi Prime Pharmacy in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM

PRIME Healthcare Group has announced the grand opening of the PRIME Medical Center and Medi PRIME Pharmacy at Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah. This significant expansion underscores PRIME Healthcare's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services and access to quality medical care in the UAE.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together leading figures from the healthcare and regulatory sectors, featuring Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary of the Health Regulation Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, with the honoured presence of Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, chairman of Essa Al Ghurair Investment.

The event also saw the presence of Dr Hessa Ali Mubarak, director of the control, audit, and inspection department, MOH, and Dr Rita Tanos AlChalouhy, advisor to the Health Regulation Sector, MOH. Adding to the distinguished guest list were Abdulaziz Al Midfa, deputy director of the Government Communication Department, Sharjah Economic Development Department, and Abdullah Al Huraimel, general manager of the Sharjah Retail Group, showcasing widespread support for advancing healthcare services in the area.

Dr Jamil Ahmed, founder and managing director of PRIME Healthcare Group, stated on this occasion, "We're thrilled to open the doors of our new PRIME Medical Center in Al Rahmania Mall to better serve the Sharjah community. Our goal is to offer comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services conveniently located where people live and shop. With all services under one roof, including laboratory and radiology services along with Medi Prime Pharmacy, we provide a one-stop shop for patients, eliminating the need for them to visit other locations for services. We're committed to providing care that meets the needs of every patient who walks through our doors. We want to ensure that everyone, whether families or individuals in Sharjah, can easily access the medical services they need. Furthermore, our approach to personalised care ensures that each patient receives attention tailored to their unique health needs, reinforcing our commitment to exceptional service."

Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri shared his views, saying, "The Ministry of Health and Prevention is dedicated to supporting the expansion of healthcare facilities that meet the highest standards of patient care. The opening of Prime Medical Center and Medi Prime Pharmacy is a commendable step towards achieving our national healthcare goals, and it reflects the strength of public-private partnerships in the UAE's healthcare sector."

Hamad Ali Abdallah Al Mahmoud added: "The collaboration between the healthcare sector and retail infrastructure, as seen in the opening of Prime Medical Center, is a forward-thinking approach to make healthcare services more accessible. This is a significant addition to Sharjah's healthcare landscape, and we are proud to support initiatives that contribute to the welfare of our citizens."

The new PRIME Medical Center offers a wide range of medical services, including cardiology, dental, dermatology, ENT, general practice, general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics & gynecology, urology, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology & imaging, and laboratory services. With state-of-the-art equipment and a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, the centre is ready to provide exceptional care to patients of all ages.

Prime Healthcare Group's expansion into Al Rahmania Mall reflects its dedication to making quality healthcare accessible to more residents of the UAE, emphasising convenience, excellence, and compassionate care at the forefront of its service ethos.