Prescott Developments Revolutionises Real Estate In Dubai With Ground Breaking Innovations
Prescott Developments, a pioneering force in Dubai’s real estate market for 19 years, is once again setting the bar high with its ambitious plans for 2024.
Prescott has already delivered over 850 units and currently has 1100+ units successfully under construction. By 2025, they aim to have an additional 1500+ new units under their belts. Right now, Prescott Developments is on a mission to foster a more personalised real estate experience for their clients with the help of their brand-new Customer Platform! Designed to be a one-stop solution for all your real estate needs, this innovative platform puts the power back in your hands. Keep reading to learn how Prescott Developments plans on reinventing the way you experience real estate in Dubai!
Placing Customer Needs Above All Else
To make every client interaction seamless and effective, Prescott is integrating Oracle and Salesforce CRM systems into their operations. This advanced integration streamlines customer relationship management and boosts sales efficiency, ensuring that every interaction is tailored to your needs. As Prescott Developments is poised to achieve AED 1 Billion in sales this year through a series of groundbreaking initiatives and projects, their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology means you get a smoother, more personalised real estate journey.
Real-Time Access & Personalisation On Your Property Projects
The new Customer Platform is all about transparency and engagement. Imagine having real-time updates on your property projects, personalised support whenever you need it, and a clear, comprehensive view of your investments - all in one place. Prescott's platform is setting a new industry standard, making property management more accessible and efficient for every client.
Celebrating Your Loyalty With The Prescott Rewards Application
Prescott Developments not only delivers exceptional living spaces, but they also believe in the power of appreciating and rewarding their clients. Here enters the Prescott Rewards Application - an innovative app designed to offer exclusive benefits, rewards, and incentives to loyal clients. This app is Prescott's way of saying "thank you" and fostering a strong community of satisfied homeowners and investors. By recognising and rewarding loyalty, Prescott aims to build long-term relationships that go beyond mere transactions. The Prescott Rewards Application brings a host of exclusive perks to the table. It’s all about making you feel valued and appreciated, enhancing your overall experience with Prescott.
The Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme
Another exciting step in the journey of reinventing your real estate experience in Dubai, Prescott Developments has teamed up with the Dubai Land Department to support the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme. This exciting partnership is all about empowering citizens to dive into the real estate world and make their mark. Known for its top-notch design, craftsmanship, and integrity, Prescott continues to lead with innovation and community spirit. This collaboration highlights their ongoing commitment to both industry excellence and local development.
Upcoming Luxury Projects
While the Customer Platform, Rewards Application, and new strategic partnerships are at the heart of Prescott’s 2024 vision, their commitment to delivering top-notch projects remains unwavering. The upcoming Fairway Residences, with its 156 units, exemplifies this commitment. In addition to Fairway Residences, Prescott plans to launch 650 more units. Offering luxury living with stunning views and state-of-the-art amenities, these projects are set to redefine upscale living in Dubai.
Leading Through Innovation
Founded in 2005, Prescott Developments has been a cornerstone of the UAE's real estate industry. Known for high-quality, innovative living spaces, Prescott continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients with a strategic, customer-centric approach.
As Prescott continues to innovate and engage with clients in meaningful ways, H2 of 2024 promises to be a time of groundbreaking achievements and enhanced real estate experiences.
Get ready to see real estate in a whole new light with Prescott Developments! For more information, visit Prescott Developments website, or contact +971 50 375 1280.