Prescott Development announces the launch of 'Fairway Residences': The most luxurious project of Dubai Sports City
The big reveal will take place on Tuesday, July 2 at an official brokers briefing event
Prescott Development, one of the renowned real estate developers in the UAE, proudly announces the launch of ‘Fairway Residences’ in the rapidly growing Dubai Sports City. This stunning 14-floor architectural marvel embodies modern elegance and exceptional design, offering breathtaking views of the verdant golf course. The big reveal will take place on Tuesday, July 2 at an official brokers briefing event hosted in the Prescott Sales Center.
Fairway Residences is the most luxurious development of Dubai Sports city, comprising 156 perfectly crafted units, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. Some units are fully furnished, fitted, and equipped with the latest smart home technologies, ensuring an exquisite living experience.
Strategically located in a prime location, Fairway Residences is positioned at a comfortable distance away from the bustle, yet has easy access to Dubai's many points of interest. Residents will benefit from proximity to schools, dining, shopping, and various attractions. The community caters to sports enthusiasts with convenient access to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other notable landmarks. Additionally, the community will be complemented by lush, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery throughout.
Fairway Residences, presented by Golden Bridge, promises to be a prime investment opportunity. With prices starting at Dh585,000 and a flexible two-year payment plan, the project is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026.
"I am delighted to collaborate again with Prescott on this remarkable project. Fairway Residences offers investors, end-users, and sports enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience the best of both worlds. Adding another high-quality development to a prime community with an attractive payment plan marks a significant milestone for us," says Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge.
Fairway Residences offers an array of world-class amenities designed for modern living. Residents can look forward to over 17 amenities, including a multipurpose sports court, jogging track, yoga/meditation area, swimming pools, splash park and fountains, BBQ area, kids play areas, gaming zone, cinema, business lounge, and many more.
Shafi Tabani, CEO of Prescott, commented: "I am happy to introduce Fairway Residences in Dubai Sports City. We aim to provide residents with the best of luxury living and an active lifestyle in this prime location. Fairway Residences represents a significant milestone for Prescott as we expand our portfolio of exceptional developments."
For more information, visit Golden Bridge's website or contact our sales office +971 54 768 4160.