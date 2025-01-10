POCO unveils the X7 Series: A perfect fusion of power and bold design

POCO, a leading technology brand among young tech enthusiasts, unveils the X7 Pro, X7, and the special X7 Pro — Iron Man Edition, combining power, durability, and trend-setting style for unmatched performance, while promising an unmatched experience for those who seek powerful tech performance.

"The POCO X7 Series sets new standards by blending high performance with distinctive design," said Angus Ng, head of product marketing at POCO Global. "From the bold, superhero-inspired POCO X7 Pro - Iron Man Edition to the flagship power of the X7 Pro and the versatility of the X7, we aim to deliver a powerful, personalised experience for users."

Flagship Performance Redefined

The POCO X7 Pro features the powerful Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, offering 54 per cent better CPU efficiency, 70 per cent GPU gains, and 50 per cent AI improvements. With Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and WildBoost Optimization 3.0, it delivers a smoother, faster experience, optimised for demanding games like Genshin Impact. LiquidCool Technology 4.0 ensures effective cooling with a 5000mm ultra-large cooling area and 3D IceLoop System.

The POCO X7, powered by the Dimensity 7300-Ultra, boasts an AnTuTu score of 704,404 and supports up to 24GB of RAM expansion for seamless performance.

Reliable Power Meets Intelligent Charging

The POCO X7 Pro and X7 offer long-lasting power for demanding users. The X7 Pro features a 6000mAh battery, POCO’s largest, providing up to 14.5 hours of use and 90W HyperCharge for a full charge in 42 minutes. The X7 has a 5110mAh battery and 45W turbo charging for fast recharge times. Both retain over 80 per cent capacity after 1600 charge cycles.

With Smart Charging Engine, both devices optimise charging speed and temperature. The X7 Pro charges in temperatures as low as -25°C, while the X7 supports 24-hour calls and 66-hour standby in subzero conditions.

Stylish, slim, yet strong

The POCO X7 Series blends sleek design with durability. Both the X7 Pro and X7 feature a 6.67" CrystalRes 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display with 68 billion colors and peak brightness of 3200 and 3000 nits for clear outdoor visibility. With 2560Hz sampling and Wet Touch display, they offer smooth, responsive performance, even with wet hands. TÜV Rheinland certified for eye comfort.

The X7 Pro has a minimalist design with racetrack-inspired lines, while the X7 introduces POCO's first 3D curved display. Both phones feature tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass and are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, built for everyday durability.

Unleash creativity with pro-level camera system

The POCO X7 Series elevates smartphone photography with a Sony IMX882 50MP main camera featuring OIS for vibrant, sharp photos, even in low light. The X7 adds a 2MP macro lens, while both models have a 20MP front camera for stunning selfies. Portraits benefit from enhanced AI algorithms and a natural bokeh effect. The X7 offers 46mm Golden Portrait Mode, while the X7 Pro has dual focal lengths of 26mm and 35mm. Innovative features like Dynamic Shots, UltraSnap, AI Erase Pro, and AI Film enhance photos and videos. Both models support 4K video, with the X7 Pro offering 4K at 60fps and advanced editing features like Director Mode and 10bit-LOG recording. Smart experiences powered by advanced GenAI Powered by advanced GenAI, the POCO X7 Pro enhances productivity and creativity with intelligent AI tools. Features like AI Interpreter ease communication in meetings and calls, while AI Notes and AI Recorder summarise key points with real-time translation. Both the POCO X7 and X7 Pro also come with the Google Gemini app, your AI assistant for writing, brainstorming, learning, and more. POCO x Marvel: Unleashing heroic power with unparalleled performance. POCO X7 Pro - Iron Man Edition: Merging advanced technology with Tony Stark's genius. In collaboration with Marvel, this special edition features a 3D relief of Iron Man’s helmet and Arc Reactor, with a metallic gold and red design. The red-themed UI immerses users in Stark’s world, blending bold aesthetics with powerful performance. Product Availability

The POCO X7 series is available across all Xiaomi channels. The POCO X7 Pro - Iron Man Edition, with 12GB+512GB is available for Dh1339. The POCO X7 is available in Silver, Green, and Black, with options of 8GB+256GB for Dh899 and 12GB+512GB for Dh1059.