PM Terrance Drew invites economic citizens, agents to IGS 2024: 'Imagine the Future with Us'

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 12:53 PM

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew recently visited Dubai to engage with key players in the Citizenship by Investment industry. During his visit, he extended a warm invitation to stakeholders and economic citizens to participate in the upcoming Investment Gateway Summit 2024, set to be hosted in St. Kitts and Nevis from July 10 to 14.

During an engaging luncheon in Dubai, PM Drew captured the attention of the room as he extended heartfelt invitations to the attendees, urging them to envision the future possibilities for St Kitts and Nevis. "I want to take a moment to invite you all to contemplate the future. Imagine what St. Kitts and Nevis can do, empowered by the support of its economic citizens across the globe," he remarked. His words highlighted the integral role that economic citizens play in the nation's development and their potential to drive significant change.

PM Drew emphasised the importance of the upcoming Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2024, scheduled for July 10-14, as a critical event for fostering these connections. "The Investment Gateway Summit will invite our economic citizens home for a transformative week of connection, celebration, and collaboration," he stated.

By calling upon economic citizens to return for the summit, he stressed the event's role as a platform for not only celebrating their contributions but also for brainstorming new collaborative ventures that could further propel national and business prosperity.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis is dedicated to fulfilling its promise of delivering a truly exceptional experience at the IGS 2024. PM Dr Drew underscored the commitment to not just meet but exceed expectations by creating an unparalleled environment that is conducive to fostering global connections and driving sustainable growth.

“We aim to raise the bar and create an environment that nurtures these critical global ties,” he said. This approach is set to ensure that the summit becomes a cornerstone event for economic citizens and global investors.

Emphasising the importance of personal engagement, PM Drew highlighted the unique opportunity the Summit presents for economic citizens, “This summer, economic citizens will meet locals and see the impact of their investment first-hand. Nothing compares to in-person connection, seeing the island’s growth and beauty with your own eyes,” he explained.

This direct interaction is not only about strengthening bonds, but also about allowing investors to witness the benefits of their contributions to the island's development and allure.

PM Dr Drew detailed the vibrant agenda planned for the IGS 2024, promising a week filled with premium workshops and a five-star line-up of events designed to highlight the unique attributes of St. Kitts and Nevis. "We invite people to join us for a week of exciting activities that will showcase our island’s unique culture, bold entrepreneurial spirit, and exquisite cuisine," he announced.

The summit is set to feature a range of engaging and fruitful networking opportunities, as well as fascinating panel discussions that aim to foster insightful exchanges among attendees. This lavish and inclusive gathering is a call to every economic citizen to return home and be part of this occasion.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister extended a personal appeal to all potential participants: "And please consider my invitation to join us for the Investment Gateway Summit this summer. Our brilliant and beautiful twin island federation is ready to welcome you."

His statement not only reiterated the invitation but also emphasised the readiness and enthusiasm of the twin islands to host their economic citizens, citizenship agents and other global delegates, promising an unforgettable experience steeped in the nation’s rich heritage and forward-looking aspirations.