Pluto Travels honoured as ‘Most Promising Travel Company 2024’ at Arabian Travel Awards 2024 in UAE

Pluto Travels proudly clinched the title of 'Most Promising Travel Company in 2024' at the prestigious Arabian Travel Awards ceremony, held on November 12, at the Conrad Hotel.

Celebrating its seventh year, the Arabian Travel Awards honour key contributors to the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors across the UAE. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional efforts of industry leaders who have significantly enhanced the UAE’s thriving travel and tourism landscape.

With a legacy spanning 17 years, Pluto Travels has built a reputation for excellence, serving a diverse clientele that includes corporate giants and high-net-worth individuals. Specialising in corporate and luxury travel, the company is known for its seamless service and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, offering 24/7 support to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. Expressing their gratitude for the accolade, Bharat and Sapna Aidasani, founders and directors of Pluto Travels, shared their joy: "This award is a testament to our collective effort. It’s your dedication and hard work that made this achievement possible. Together, we shine and succeed!"

For a seamless and stress-free travel experience, reach out to Pluto Travels at 04-3920930 / 050-9110065 or visit their website at www.plutotravels.ae